Dating in the time of the political gender gap
Young women in America are shifting to the left and young men are shifting to the right. On this episode of Unsettled, we divide into how policies are weighed differently by voters based on their gender. For example, women are more likely to support government spending on social programs and are more likely to collect social security benefits and Medicaid.
We also enter the "manosphere," a digital space where men advocate against feminism and in favor of masculinity. Some credited male internet personalities such as podcaster Joe Rogan for helping President Donald Trump be elected in 2024.
Finally, we talk about how these divides impact our relationships.
Guests:
- Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center, Iowa State University
- Jeremy Blackburn, associate professor of computing, director of the Institute for AI and Society, Binghamton University
- Bill Doherty, professor emeritus of family social science at the University of Minnesota, co-founder of Braver Angels