Dating in the time of the political gender gap

Young women in America are shifting to the left and young men are shifting to the right. On this episode of Unsettled, we divide into how policies are weighed differently by voters based on their gender. For example, women are more likely to support government spending on social programs and are more likely to collect social security benefits and Medicaid.

We also enter the "manosphere," a digital space where men advocate against feminism and in favor of masculinity. Some credited male internet personalities such as podcaster Joe Rogan for helping President Donald Trump be elected in 2024.

Finally, we talk about how these divides impact our relationships.

Guests:

