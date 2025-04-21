© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Unsettled: Mindo the Gender Gap
Unsettled

Dating in the time of the political gender gap

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published April 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Unsettled: Mindo the Gender Gap

Young women in America are shifting to the left and young men are shifting to the right. On this episode of Unsettled, we divide into how policies are weighed differently by voters based on their gender. For example, women are more likely to support government spending on social programs and are more likely to collect social security benefits and Medicaid.

We also enter the "manosphere," a digital space where men advocate against feminism and in favor of masculinity. Some credited male internet personalities such as podcaster Joe Rogan for helping President Donald Trump be elected in 2024.

Finally, we talk about how these divides impact our relationships.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center, Iowa State University
  • Jeremy Blackburn, associate professor of computing, director of the Institute for AI and Society, Binghamton University
  • Bill Doherty, professor emeritus of family social science at the University of Minnesota, co-founder of Braver Angels
Unsettled 2025
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
