The Folk Tree Host Karen Impola retires

The Folk Tree host Karen Impola had an early love of music. According to her mother, the best way to keep her out of trouble was to put on a stack of records. Impola has shared music to public radio listeners in Iowa for 34 years. Her voice has become part of the soundtrack to people's lives. She even once received an email from a listener asking what song was playing on a certain day because their wife heard it while she was in labor and it helped her through.

Impola reflected on her career as she begins retirement in a Talk of Iowa interview with Charity Nebbe.