Barney Sherman discovered classical music as a teenager in the '60s, when he was looking for something different amid the rise of the Beatles.

In the '90s he was warned classical music might be going out of style in public radio, but that didn't stop him from joining KSUI as a host in 2001. After 23 years of bringing classic music to the airwaves, Sherman has retired.

He joined Charity Nebbe on Talk of Iowa to reflect on his career.