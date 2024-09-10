© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM

Local wedding promises to be a lovely day

Iowa Public Radio | By Madeleine Willis
Published September 10, 2024 at 4:34 PM CDT
Three individuals take a selfie after a wedding ceremony.
Photo Courtesy of Laurie Worden.
Laurie Worden took a selfie with a newlywed couple after ofifciating their wedding.

On a path to finding forever, Laurie Worden has been there from the start.

Laurie Worden officiated her first wedding and was surrounded by love. She was joined at the altar by "two fantastic young friends."

Worden shared moments from the joyful experience, "I hope I was a better officiant that day than a selfie taker, but seriously one of the happiest experiences for all of us present! Just a really lovely day of promises and joy."

Seriously one of the happiest experiences for all of us present.
Laurie Worden

If you read our award-winning Daily Digest newsletter, you likely scroll to the bottom for a bit of good news. For IPR newsletter readers, The Sunny Side is appointment reading. But the good news shouldn’t stop there! The Sunny Side Project is expanding to collect moments of joy and all the good news from across the state by welcoming our audience to get in on the fun. Share your story or call 515.725.1711 and leave a voicemail to be featured.

Tags
Sunny Side
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content