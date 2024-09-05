Hurray for the Riff Raff sings in a sage-filled meadow at the Aspen Ideas Festival

This Field Recording almost didn’t happen. A heavy rain drenched the Aspen Ideas Festival campus two hours before we were scheduled to record with Alynda Segarra, a.k.a. Hurray for the Riff Raff . Thankfully, the sky dried out so Segarra, tourmate Johnny Wilson and our production team hiked up a grassy hill and down to this fragrant sage-filled meadow to record five stunning songs.

The setting was apt. Segarra’s music can be sweet and tender, like the leaves that blur parts of our camera shots, but their personal stories told through song are as wide-screen as the Elk Mountains in the background. What’s really impressive is how full this music sounds with only two guitars and the occasional harmonization from Wilson, who sings at just the right moments and complements Segarra’s melodic lines with perfect intonation.

Our Field Recording features stripped-down songs of love, loss and vulnerability from Hurray for the Riff Raff’s ninth album, The Past Is Still Alive, one of our favorites of the year. Segarra wrote the lyrics to process their past trauma, current identity and dreams for a better future.

This was recorded on June 26, 2024 on the campus of the Aspen Ideas Festival.

SET LIST

“Alibi”

“Buffalo”

“Hawkmoon”

“Colossus of Roads”

“Snake Plant (The Past Is Still Alive)”

MUSICIANS

Alynda Segarra: vocals, guitar

Johnny Wilson: vocals, guitar

NPR TEAM

Director: Mito Habe-Evans

Editor: Annabel Edwards

Videographers: Tsering Bista, Mito Habe-Evans

Audio Engineer: Josh Newell

Post-Production Coordinator: Tsering Bista

Supervising Editor: Becky Lettenberger

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

ASPEN IDEAS TEAM

Senior Producer: Ava Hartmann

Videographers: Ryan Lohr, Will Sardinsky

Audio Engineer: Michael Milota

Audio Services Director: Matt Windholz

Festival Director: Graham Veysey

SPECIAL THANKS

Kemy J

Copyright 2024 NPR