© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'The Harlem Renaissance' and what is Black art for?

By Scott Detrow,
Brittany Luse
Published June 9, 2024 at 5:13 PM CDT

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is showcasing visual artists from the Harlem Renaissance in the exhibition, “The Harlem Renaissance and Transatlantic Modernism.”

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR NewsArts & Life
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.