Women at work

The story of women in the United States workforce has been told many times, often including — or intentionally highlighting — Rosie the Riveter. But there's much more to the story.

In the early part of the 20th century, just 20% of all women were categorized as "gainful workers" by the U.S. Census Bureau. But so much of the work that women were doing was invisible. Women's work efforts weren't limited to cooking, cleaning or raising children — their own or others. Women were contributing to farmwork and helping with family businesses. And they were also taking in washing or sewing to make ends meet.

Over time, as women started to make inroads in traditionally male-dominated fields, there were other challenges to be faced. There was (and continues to be) occupational segregation, challenges for women working in male-dominated fields and gender inequality in the workforce and at home.

On this episode of Unsettled, we look at the history, advancements and challenges facing women who work outside of the household.