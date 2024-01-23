Feminism 101 and women's rights across generations

The dictionary definition of feminism is "the advocacy of women's rights on the basis on equality of the sexes." While this doesn't sound controversial, we all know the story is a lot more complicated than that. Many people believe feminism in the United States can be divided into four distinct waves. In this episode, it's Feminism 101: we look at those four waves to better understand the history and evolution of women's rights.

And then we talk with three generations of women from the same family about how our changing culture influenced their lives, opportunities, and choices.