A Des Moines ELL teacher is Iowa’s 2024 Teacher of the Year

Iowa’s Teacher of the Year for 2024 comes from Hoover High School in Des Moines.

Ann Mincks is a 16-year teacher of English language learners at one of the state’s most diverse high schools, where around 25% of students are English learners.

During the award ceremony Monday, Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts congratulated Mincks and unrolled a “Teacher of the Year” banner to hang in the halls at Hoover.

Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow said the award, which was established in 1958, recognizes an exceptional Iowa educator.

“They change lives every day in their classrooms,” Snow said at the all-school assembly at Hoover High. “They improve student achievement and growth through the use of evidence-based instruction and interventions. They empower students with multiple pathways to postsecondary success. They hold themselves and all students to high expectations.”

The winner of Teacher of the Year earns a sabbatical which includes time spent travelling the state on behalf of the Iowa Department of Education to advocate for a teaching topic that is important to them.

Speaking after the award was announced, Mincks said she plans to place her focus on ELL in Iowa schools.

“I will really be working to be an advocate for those students,” Mincks said. “In addition I have really been exploring literacy practices. So I will be discussing evidence-based practices and how to improve literacy instruction throughout the state.”

Mincks’ said she shares credit for her Teacher of the Year honor with her colleagues and her family.

“For me the really important thing is that it’s kind of shining a light on Des Moines Public Schools and the good work that we’re doing here, and in addition just kind of honoring my family and all they have given me,” she said.

Mincks’ said she tried not to become a teacher but eventually realized she had the same passion for learning as others in her family — her grandmother and her grandmother’s four sisters were all in education, as well as her own mother and her aunt.

“Every day is interesting, and every day is new and there's always a chance to be inspired by what's going to happen.”