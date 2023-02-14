Clay County grand jury indicts Excelsior Springs man on 9 felony counts of rape and kidnapping

A Clay County jury indicted Timothy M. Haslett Jr. on Tuesday on charges of rape, sodomy, kidnapping, assault and endangering a child — all felonies.

The indictment supersedes charges filed against Haslett, 40, last year in connection with the alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman that he’s accused of holding captive in his Excelsior Springs home.

Like last year’s charges, the grand jury indictment accuses Haslett of various sex crimes against a woman identified in court records only by her initials.

Haslett allegedly kept the woman in his basement between Sept. 1 and Oct. 7, 2022. A police document filed last year said that the woman escaped and ran to a nearby residence wearing latex lingerie, a metal collar and duct tape around her neck.

The woman told authorities that Haslett picked her up along Prospect Avenue in September and kept her restrained in a basement room at his home, according to a probable cause statement filed last year. She managed to escape on Oct. 7 when Haslett was said to be taking his child to school.

Tuesday’s indictment accuses Haslett of injuring the woman by striking her with an object and of using a “dangerous object” to shock and burn her.

The indictment includes a child endangerment charge stemming from allegedly leaving unsecured firearms where a child could access it.

A Clay County judge set Haslett’s bond at $3 million.

The indictment lists 102 witnesses. Most of the witnesses are from law enforcement agencies ranging in jurisdiction from the FBI to the Missouri Highway Patrol to local police departments from several cities including Kansas City, Gladstone, Smithville and Excelsior Springs.

Other witnesses include people with addresses ranging from Kansas City to cities in Illinois and Florida.

Haslett remains in custody in Clay County.

In a handwritten note that Haslett wrote to a Jackson County judge overseeing a request for a protection order against him, he noted that the allegations against him were “serious.” But he wrote that they were “nothing more than that.”

“The state has not entered any facts onto the record against me,” Haslett wrote. “Nor have I been allowed to enter any in my defense, which there are plenty of.”