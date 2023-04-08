© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Under the Golden Dome hosted by John Pemble
Under the Golden Dome

Loosening tattoo artist requirements, encouraging biogas pipelines, taxing glass pipes, and a much bigger version of the governor’s education bill

By John Pemble
Published April 8, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT
Iowa's Capitol during a stormy spring afternoon.

Among the policy bills advancing this year include one adding a 40% tax to glass or metal pipes supporters say are used to smoke dangerous drugs. There is also a bill making it easier for gas pipelines to be built from farms with anaerobic digesters converting manure to a form of natural gas. And the governor’s education bill about gender identity is now much bigger after the House of Representatives adds an amendment containing sections from many non-controversial bills that have already passed.

