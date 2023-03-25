A barrier to eminent domain and the governor’s restrictions on gender identity in schools

In the 11th week of this session a bill that requires more landowners to agree to carbon pipeline construction on their property advances. It would permit the Iowa Utilities Board to allow eminent domain only if pipeline companies first reach voluntary deals for 90% of the land along the pipeline route. Also penalties increase for Fentanyl, distracted driving, and assaulting a pregnant woman. The Senate advances the governor’s large public education proposal prohibiting elementary schools from discussing gender identity and removing books in K-12 schools not deemed “age-appropriate.”