Under the Golden Dome hosted by John Pemble
Under the Golden Dome

A barrier to eminent domain and the governor’s restrictions on gender identity in schools

By John Pemble
Published March 25, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT
The southern side of Iowa's Capitol.

In the 11th week of this session a bill that requires more landowners to agree to carbon pipeline construction on their property advances. It would permit the Iowa Utilities Board to allow eminent domain only if pipeline companies first reach voluntary deals for 90% of the land along the pipeline route. Also penalties increase for Fentanyl, distracted driving, and assaulting a pregnant woman. The Senate advances the governor’s large public education proposal prohibiting elementary schools from discussing gender identity and removing books in K-12 schools not deemed “age-appropriate.”

John Pemble
John Pemble is a reporter for IPR
