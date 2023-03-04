New conditions for education concerning gender, sexuality, and books

A bill advances stating a student must use the public school bathroom that conforms to their gender assigned at birth. Subcommittees also listen to testimony about a proposal prohibiting a healthcare professional from performing or referring a patient that is a minor for gender-affirming surgeries or drugs. And there is a bill from the governor that would make certain subjects illegal to discuss in K - 6 grade public schools and require parental consent for all students to view some books in school libraries.