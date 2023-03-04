© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Under the Golden Dome hosted by John Pemble
Under the Golden Dome

New conditions for education concerning gender, sexuality, and books

By John Pemble
Published March 4, 2023 at 4:08 AM CST
A bill advances stating a student must use the public school bathroom that conforms to their gender assigned at birth. Subcommittees also listen to testimony about a proposal prohibiting a healthcare professional from performing or referring a patient that is a minor for gender-affirming surgeries or drugs. And there is a bill from the governor that would make certain subjects illegal to discuss in K - 6 grade public schools and require parental consent for all students to view some books in school libraries.

John Pemble
