Another push for capital punishment and denying medical services for religious or moral beliefs

This bill expands on current code protecting healthcare workers from being forced to participate in medical procedures involving an abortion and creates a broader protection based on religious beliefs and moral convictions. Opponents say this could be used to easily discriminate, but a senator supporting the bill says this is a matter of First Amendment rights. A bill to bring back the death penalty after nearly 60 years advances. And so does one about making gun safety material modeled after the National Rifle Association's Eddie the Eagle program available in K-12 schools.