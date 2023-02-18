© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Under the Golden Dome hosted by John Pemble
Under the Golden Dome

The long journey of budget appropriations subcommittees.

By John Pemble
Published February 18, 2023 at 4:06 AM CST
The south side of Iowa's Capitol.

This is the time of year when many department heads present their budget requests and answer questions from legislators. Property taxes were unintentionally calculated too high, but during an appropriations subcommittee the director for the Department of Revenue says it wasn’t an error and they followed the law. The presidents of the state universities present their budget request and are asked if they are spending too much money on diversity equity and inclusion programs.

2022 2023 Legislative Session
John Pemble
John Pemble is a reporter for IPR
