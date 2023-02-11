Public school funding and capping lawsuits

Funding for K-12 public schools will be $107 million more than last year, the same amount private schools are estimated to get for new state funded scholarships. Democrats say public school funding should have a larger increase to match tax cuts and new funding private schools will receive. And there’s a bill that limits the amount awarded in medical malpractice cases. Iowa doesn’t have a cap on the amount a jury can award in a medical malpractice suit, and advocates of the bill say that’s hurting the healthcare workforce. Some states have ruled caps are unconstitutional.