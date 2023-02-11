© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Under the Golden Dome hosted by John Pemble
Under the Golden Dome

Public school funding and capping lawsuits

By John Pemble
Published February 11, 2023 at 4:05 AM CST
The west side of Iowa's Capitol during the 2023 legislative session. Scaffolding surrounds the green domes for a two year process of maintenance.

Funding for K-12 public schools will be $107 million more than last year, the same amount private schools are estimated to get for new state funded scholarships. Democrats say public school funding should have a larger increase to match tax cuts and new funding private schools will receive. And there’s a bill that limits the amount awarded in medical malpractice cases. Iowa doesn’t have a cap on the amount a jury can award in a medical malpractice suit, and advocates of the bill say that’s hurting the healthcare workforce. Some states have ruled caps are unconstitutional.

2022 2023 Legislative Session
John Pemble
John Pemble is a reporter for IPR
