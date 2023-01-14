The first priorities of the 90th Iowa General Assembly

A new Iowa General Assembly begins with more new members of the majority party in both chambers. In the Senate, there is now a Republican supermajority and a new Senate president, Sen. Amy Sinclair. Republican and Democratic leaders give their opening day speeches with the majority party supporting a proposal allocating public money to education savings accounts to pay for private school education. Gov. Kim Reynolds formally presents this spending proposal during her Condition of the State. She also boasts about Republican-controlled legislative achievements over the past six years.