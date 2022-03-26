© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Under the Golden Dome

Posting curriculum online, surplus vs failure to appropriate, and contentious debate about unemployment benefits

Published March 26, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT
John Pemble / IPR
/
Iowa's Capitol during a rainy spring evening.

A bill requiring teachers to post everything they use in a classroom online before a semester begins, advances. After a committee, it now has something that may let teachers update that information as they teach. Budgets are now starting to pass out of the House. Democrats say the $1 billion surplus should be used to provide more funds to state departments. And the longest debate so far this year is for a bill about unemployment benefits. It reduces the maximum number of weeks for unemployment. Republicans say it’s part of a solution for a workforce shortage, but Democrats strongly disagree.

Tags

2022 2022 Legislative Session
