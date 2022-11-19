Are you an immigrant? We want to hear about the final moments in your home country

Leaving home is never easy. Leaving your home country is even harder.

Whether it's by choice, force or a combination of the two, emigrating to a new home forever shapes a person. And though the immigrant experience varies, no memory is more powerful than those final moments before you depart to a life unknown.

In NPR and Futuro Studios' newest podcast The Last Cup, host Jasmine Garsd explores the parallels between her own immigrant story and that of soccer icon Lionel Messi, while also honoring her final moments in Argentina before being pushed out of the only home she's ever known.

We at NPR want to honor your last memory and hear all about your final moments in your home country — as well as the first memory you made in your new home.

Perhaps you had to leave to support your family financially, and saying goodbye to your children has always stuck with you. Or maybe you held tightly onto your childhood best friend and you didn't know you could ever live without one another. Perhaps you were seeking a new adventure and ended up meeting your future spouse on the flight there.

Whatever those final moments are, we want to hear all about them. Fill out the form below and someone may be in contact with you for an upcoming story, or part of your submission may be featured online or on the radio.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.