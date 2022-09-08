© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
90.9 KUNI HD services are down until further notice.

LISTEN: Nellie McKay Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

Iowa Public Radio | By Adam Harris
Published September 8, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT
Nellie McKay lifts her ukulele to the crowd on Mountain Stage, 2022
Chris Morris
/
Mountain Stage
The incomparable Nellie McKay returns to Mountain Stage during this week's premiere episode, starting Sept. 9, 2022

The new fall season of Mountain Stage begins this weekend with our latest episode featuring Martin Sexton, Nellie McKay, Joseph, Abe Partridge, and Cave Twins, welcomed by our guest-host Larry Groce. Join us on these NPR stations starting this Friday, September 9.

Our Song of the Week comes from the incomparable Nellie McKay, whose music incorporates many different styles, from Cabaret and Broadway, to American songbook all diffused through the lens of her zany and profound interpretations of life.

Nellie McKay-No Equality, live on Mountain Stage
Nellie Two.JPG

Our Song of the Week is McKay’s performance of “No Equality,” which appeared originally on her 2010 album Home Sweet Mobile Home.

Join us on the radio this week for the entire set from Nellie McKay featuring the Mountain Stage Band, and we’ll also be treated to live performances from Martin Sexton, Joseph, Abe Partridge, and Cave Twins.

Check out the playlist here, and take a look at our list of affiliates to find out when you can tune in.

Martin Sexton 2022- 1.JPG
1 of 6  — Martin Sexton on Mountain Stage, 2022
Chris Morris
Joseph 2.JPG
2 of 6  — Sister trio Joseph performing on Mountain Stage 2022
Chris Morris
Abe Partridge - on the air.jpeg
3 of 6  — Abe Partridge on Mountain Stage, 2022
Chris Morris
Cave Twins.JPG
4 of 6  — Cave Twins on Mountain Stage, 2022
Chris Morris
Nellie Two.JPG
5 of 6  — Nellie McKay on Mountain Stage, 2022
Chris Morris
finale 5-22-22.JPG
6 of 6  — Artists gather for the finale song lead by guest-host Larry Groce.
Chris Morris

Tags

Mountain Stage
Adam Harris
Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, adam@mountainstage.org, 304-556-4900, @mtnadam
See stories by Adam Harris