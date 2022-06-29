Jimetta Rose, 'Let The Sunshine In'

LA-based producer/singer/arranger Jimetta Rose recently put out a call for singers, looking to form a community choir that focused less on ability and more on singing as a form of healing. It's how The Voices of Creation began — and the project's first single with Rose, "Let The Sunshine In," is indeed a force for healing. After a slow and meditative buildup it shifts, inviting us to bob our heads and clap our hands. An upbeat piano riff begins to carry the tune as the choir cuts loose and announces, "We are the Voices of Creation, we came to bring you life." It's hard not to get caught up in the energy on either side of this song, which ultimately ends up reminding us: we're not alone.

