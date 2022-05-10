© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
The Midwest Newsroom is a partnership among Iowa Public Radio, KCUR 89.3, Nebraska Public Media News, St. Louis Public Radio and NPR to provide investigative journalism and in-depth reporting with a focus on Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. As news-gathering resources dwindle across the region, our collaborative approach aims to deliver stories with impact about issues affecting Midwesterners in this four-state region. Funding for the Midwest Newsroom is provided by the Schmidt Family Foundation, the Kauffman Foundation and NPR.

Live results: Nebraska's primary election

KCUR | By Daniel Wheaton
Published May 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT
FFR03919.jpg
Chris Holtmeier
/
Nebraska Public Media
Republicans Charles Herbster (left) and Brett Lindstrom (right) are among the front runners for the GOP's gubernatorial primary in Nebraska.

Results for the Cornhusker state will be released starting at 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Voters across Nebraska cast their ballots earlier today on several races that will likely determine the direction of the Cornhusker state.

There are 245,000 more Republicans than Democrats in the state, which means that the Republican primary winners are likely to win in the general election.

The race to fill the governor's office has been the most contentious, with Republican voters deciding between three leading candidates: Charles Herbster, a Donald Trump-endorsed businessman; Jim Pillen, an establishment Republican and Brett Lindstrom, a moderate state legislator.

Recent polling shows that Herbster, Pillen and Lindstrom are in a statistical dead heat heading into Tuesday's election. Former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau is also in the race and has polled a distant fourth.

Explore the charts below to view the race as it happens.

Daniel Wheaton
Daniel Wheaton is the data journalist for the Midwest Newsroom. Wheaton is based at Nebraska Public Media in Lincoln, Nebraska and can be reached at dwheaton@nebraskapublicmedia.org
