Manufacturer Unveils Iowa's First Legal Cannabis Products

By 10 minutes ago
  • medical marijuana
    MedPharm's Aliviar branded medical cannabis products were on display at the MedPharm manufacturing facility in Des Moines Wednesday, October 17, 2018.
    Katarina Sostaric/IPR

MedPharm, Iowa’s only medical marijuana manufacturer, revealed the state’s first legal cannabis products Wednesday at its facility in Des Moines.

“This is obviously a major, major day for both MedPharm, and I think for patients across the state of Iowa,” said Lucas Nelson, a lead consultant for MedPharm.

He said the company recently completed its first cannabis harvest and formulated the oil into Aliviar branded cannabis products.

MedPharm is making medical marijuana in the form of tinctures (drops under the tongue) capsules and creams. They are offering four different ratios of the active ingredients, known as CBD and THC, to cover various illnesses and symptoms.

“Each product has its strengths and drawbacks,” said Stephen Wilson, who is overseeing MedPharm’s two dispensaries that open December 1. “That’s why we encourage patients to try several different products in order to find the right one that’s going to help relieve any symptoms that they’re suffering from.”

Wilson said consultants at the dispensaries will help patients figure out works for them.

Prices will range from $30 to $130 for about a month’s supply, but doses will vary among patients. Health insurance does not cover medical cannabis.

Five dispensaries across the state are set to open December 1. Nelson said Iowa’s short list of qualifying conditions, the strict limit on THC content, and skepticism from some doctors are still barriers for MedPharm and patients.

Patients will have their health condition certified by a doctor, get an application approved by the state, and pick up a medical marijuana card in order to purchase these products. Nelson said about 500 Iowans have cards, and he expects the number to shoot up when the dispensaries open.

Tags: 
news
health
medical marijuana

Related Content

Iowa Senate Frustrated with House Inaction on Medical Marijuana

By May 1, 2018
senator tom greene
John Pemble/IPR

Senators on both sides of the aisle expressed frustration Monday with the House’s refusal to consider a bill that would expand Iowa’s medical marijuana program.

Republican and Democratic senators have been calling for an expansion of the list of medical conditions that allow a patient to obtain medical marijuana. The bipartisan group also wants to remove the state’s cap on the amount of THC, the most psychoactive component of marijuana, that’s allowed in medical preparations.

Senate on Medical Marijuana: Cover More Patients with Stronger Drug

By Apr 23, 2018
Wikimedia Commons

A stronger form of medical marijuana would become available in Iowa for a larger number of patients under a bill that advanced in the Iowa Senate today.  

It’s the second year in a row that the Senate has tried to pass a more expansive medical marijuana law than the one Gov. Branstad signed last year.   

State Names Finalists For Medical Marijuana Distribution Licenses

By Mar 27, 2018
Vaping360 via flickr creative commons / http://vaping360.com/cbd-oil-cannabidiol-hemp-oil/

Five Iowa cities could soon have medical marijuana dispensaries after the state picked its preferred distributors Tuesday. Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Waterloo, Davenport and the Des Moines suburb of Windsor Heights are each slated to get a medical marijuana dispensary, if the companies accept the licenses by 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 28.