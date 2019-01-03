Foundation Executive Sees Changes In Charitable Giving Due To Tax Cuts

By 51 minutes ago
  • A foundation executive says changes to the federal tax code are impacting how Iowans give to charity.
    A foundation executive says changes to the federal tax code are impacting how Iowans give to charity.
    Reyner Media via flickr creative commons / https://www.flickr.com/photos/89228431@N06/

A non-profit executive says the federal tax cut law is changing how some Iowans are giving to charity. 

Some taxpayers aren’t getting the same benefits for giving to charity, due to a slate of changes made by Congress. Especially for people with mid to high range incomes, they may save more on their taxes by not donating.

When Congress passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, lawmakers nearly doubled the standard deduction, thereby incentivizing more taxpayers to take it, as opposed to itemizing their deductions, including their charitable giving. Supporters say the changes will make paying taxes easier for many Americans, and cut costs related to processing the filings.

While many donate to charity for a slate of different reasons, it seems some donors' decisions are impacted by the tax benefits they can recieve, says Kari McCann Boutell of the Iowa Council of Foundations. She says some non-profits in the state are seeing a dip in donations.

“A lot of folks who are giving smaller contributions to non-profits are not really impacted by the tax law changes because many of those folks are not itemizing," she said. "Mid and large donors who were thinking about tax implications for their charitable gifts have definitely been thinking about the changes in the tax law, and as a result many of them may not be giving as large of gifts as they would have in the past.”

Researchers expect many taxpayers will stop itemzing their deductions, and studies indicate the potential impact to non-profit organizations could be considerable. The National Council of Nonprofits estimates charitable giving could drop by $13 billion each year, while the American Enterprise Instititute puts the estimate at $17 billion.

McCann Boutell says some organizations are seeing consistent rates of giving, while others are seeing donors write larger checks this year, with the intention of skipping next year, a tax-saving strategy called "bunching". She says she's advising non-profits to brace for changes in giving, and budget accordingly.

“I think it’s certainly going to be an adjustment in their cash flow strategy and they will need to have pretty open and honest conversations with their donors about if it is a bunching gift that they're receieving or if they're just increasing their annual giving year over year," she said. "It'll be a more thoughtful conversation."

In the meantime, McCann Boutell says organizations in the state are in a "waiting game" and won’t know the full impact to charitable giving until the end of this year’s tax filing season.

Tags: 
news
Taxes
Tax Cuts
Economics
economy & budget

Related Content

Gov. Reynolds: Allowing Birth Control Without Prior Prescription Is 'The Right Thing To Do'

By 1 hour ago
kim reynolds
John Pemble / IPR

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday she will try to enact a law that would allow Iowans to get birth control pills directly from a pharmacist without seeing a doctor first. She said it's the right thing to do.

“This is an opportunity for us to do a common sense thing that I think needs to be done,” Reynolds said in an interview with Iowa Public Radio. “So I’m hopeful we can have bipartisan support, and we can move this through.”

Four Women On Johnson County Board, Considered Historic

By 23 hours ago

State and county elected officials across Iowa started new terms Wednesday. After the swearing in of a newly-elected supervisor in Johnson County, the county's board is now made up of four women and one man, thought to be a first in the state.

Tariffs Tamper With, But Don’t Squash U.S. Pork Market

By Jan 1, 2019
Amy Mayer / IPR file photo

After a year that saw persistently low prices for many agricultural products — exacerbated by the retaliatory tariffs imposed on U.S. goods — farmers are eager for a recovery in 2019.

Pork producers have been working within the trade-war parameters since China imposed a hefty tariff in April. Northeast Iowa pig farmer Al Wulfkuhle said the sudden drop in Chinese demand for U.S. pork turned what had started as a promising year into a challenging one.

Sioux City Native Who Survived Clergy Sex Abuse Calls For Reform

By Dec 31, 2018
Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

A Sioux City native who survived sexual abuse in the Catholic church hopes bringing his experience to the public will encourage more people to come forward.

Did You Resolve To Hike More In 2019?

By Dec 31, 2018
Michael Leland/IPR

If you don’t mind the cold, tomorrow could be a good day for a hike.  More than two dozen Iowa state parks are hosting so-called First Day Hikes New Year's Day -- free hikes guided by park staff. Hikers will get the chance to experience the quiet beauty of nature in winter, spectacular views, and a host of cultural treasures offered by Iowa’s state parks.

Fiscal Health May Improve Physical Health

By Jul 5, 2018
OTA Photos / Flickr

Single mothers living in poverty can improve their health when they take charge of their financial lives, according to preliminary findings that researchers now hope to demonstrate in a much larger study.