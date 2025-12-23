10 Best Iowa Music Videos of 2025

“Memo For A Friend” — dearborn

An ultra-wide, moody indie dream with a Midsommar-y backdrop. Directed by Aaron Van Maanen.

“Jin3 Thin” — Faze10

Just a whole lotta folks having fun. Try to watch this one without cracking a smile. Directed by $ (Spencer Smith).

“Millennial Dirtbag” — Lady Revel

A montage of self-obsessed millennials from the ever clever Des Moines band Lady Revel. Directed by Wesley Rebarcak.

“$20” — Anthony Worden and the Illiterati

A smooth and jazzy urban field trip with some of the slickest shots of the year. Fans of The War On Drugs, buckle up. Directed by Pat O’Connor.

“Who We Really Are” — 28 Days Later

A vibrant travelogue with performances throughout The Windy City and Chicago's Chinatown. Directed by Teddi Karnes.

“Slimephone (You Can’t Hide)” — Greg Wheeler & The Poly Mall Cops

A sharp, multimedia ode to the creepiest of sci-fi B-movies. Directed by our very own Anthony Scanga.

“House in the Hills” — Lui*

Stylish, guerrilla filmmaking befitting one of the year's hardest tracks. It'll have you saying "HUH!" all day long. Directed by Borg and Traevfx.

"Thousand Tears" — Weary Ramblers

Technically a recorded studio session, Pilot Moon Films captured the Iowa duo at the Songwriters Festival in Dripping Springs, Tex.

“IMBACKAGAIN” — Diggy Danja

A fun and frantic war movie with an unhinged narrator. Directed by Diggy & Traevfx.

"Easy on Me" — Salt Fox

Like Glass Animals' "Heat Waves," but for guys who work with their hands. Directed by Neal Johnson.