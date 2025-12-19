Iowa Hip-Hop caused an “EARFQUAKE” in 2025

For hip-hop lovers in search of a good concert, 2025 did not disappoint. Tyler, The Creator, Rick Ross and That Mexican OT were some of the many national artists who left Iowa audiences with hoarse throats and brag-worthy music memories. So too did emerging Midwest acts like THOT SQUAD and Sam Austins, who both sat down for insightful interviews with myself and Studio One host Tony Dehner.

But the music coming out of Iowa caused an "EARFQUAKE" all its own this year, with local artists doing everything from performing On The Radar to blowing up in South Sudan. Here are some of our favorite rap and R&B moments of 2025, and the homegrown hip-hop you may have missed!

1 of 2 — 080125_pham_hinterland_tylerthecreator19.png Hinterland offers a rare opportunity to catch artists before they break big, or, in the case of Tyler, The Creator, see an artist in their prime at an historic inflection point in their still-unfolding career. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 2 — 080125_pham_hinterland_tylerthecreator3.png Hinterland offers a rare opportunity to catch artists before they break big, or, in the case of Tyler, The Creator, see an artist in their prime at an historic inflection point in their still-unfolding career. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio

Visits to Iowa

Tyler, The Headliner

Before this year, Tyler, The Creator hadn’t been to Iowa since his OFWGKTA era (IYKYK), around 2015. Naturally, once the Flower Boy himself was tapped as Hinterland 2025's ultimate Friday night showstopper — becoming the traditionally indie-folk fest’s first ever hip-hop act and headliner all in one — the hype reached unfathomable heights.

After the late-October 2024 release of his dramatic, high-concept album CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler was very Type A about the vision. From the costume design to the videos he chose (and chose not) to put out, to an album cover so good it received a Grammy nomination, CHROMAKOPIA felt like it was meticulously raked in a Zen garden until it was perfect. Tyler toured CHROMAKOPIA for just over half of 2025, right up until July turned to August and his surprise club record DON’T TAP THE GLASS left his fans — and the music industry — shook. And he brought both new albums to Hinterland in spectacular style.

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio On Aug. 1, just 8 days following the surprise release of DON'T TAP THE GLASS and less than 24 hours after headlining Lollapalooza, pop music’s most mischievous A-Lister pranked Iowa in the coolest way possible. Minutes before the set, with stagehands still milling about making final adjustments, the CHROMAKOPIA tour’s most iconic set piece (a big green shipping container that’d been onstage since The Marias' exit) transformed.

Rick Ross in Waterloo

My Waterloo Days widened its usual scope of '90s and 2000s nostalgic hip-hop headliners this year to include the one and only (though not technically) Rick Ross. The Biggest Boss (private) jetted over to The Loo from his 4th annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show in Fayetteville, Ga., and brought his world-famous Maybach Music to hundreds of hip-hop fans in Lincoln Park. Backed by DJ Nasty, the hip-hop “Heavyweight” delivered some of the biggest songs of our time, such as “Hustlin’” and “B.M.F.,” as well as featured performances on tracks like Lil Wayne’s “John” and DJ Khaled’s “I’m On One.” All I can say is — what a show!

Iowa artists

Teller Bank$

Des Moines multi-hyphenate Teller Bank$ was on an absolute tear in 2025. It was so intense, that Bank$'s year will be studied by future generations. As a single artist, he put out four big-time projects this year: Black Man!, a noiry, Blaxploitation vignette produced by Wino Willy; Leftside, a self-produced EP; DRUG$$$, a sprawling 16-track gutter epic that brought together three of Philadelphia’s finest beatmakers; and, of course, The Wolf & The Walrus, which is Bank$ and Indiana producer Ed Glorious’ fifth album together.

Lucius Pham / @milkchocolateproductions Opening for McKinley Dixon in front of a sold-out crowd at Chicago's Lincoln Hall, Teller Bank$ brings out fellow Des Moines rapper Rent Moneyy to perform their song "BENNY & WE$ 2: The Whole Brivk" off Bank$'s 2025 record DRUG$$$.

Once DRUG$$$ (said “Drug Money”) had time to percolate in the music world, it blew up. It’s clear that Bank$'s Philly producers had a blast crafting harsh and grating tapestries to compliment his formidable lyricism. His last album of the year, The Wolf & The Walrus, showcases the lyrical prowess he’s known for, supplemented by sophisticated sonics and soulful samples by Ed The Glorious. Production on tracks like “I Don’t Think We’re In Brooklyn Anymore…” and "Make It" offer a lightness of spirit on an otherwise spine-tingling project. The album’s only feature, on “Ahhh Ya Got Me,” belongs to raspy, enigmatic Des Moines rapper Rent Moneyy.

We also can’t forget some of the artists to whom Bank$ lent a feature or two this year, including Ghais Guevara (whose song "The Old Guard Is Dead" played before Samuel L. Jackson's monologue during Kendrick Lamar's 2025-defining Super Bowl performance), AJ Suede, Con$piracy, Sleep Sinatra and, his most high-profile of the year, McKinley Dixon. Not only was Bank$ featured twice across Dixon’s critical smash Magic, Alive!, but his three kids also made an appearance.

Mr. Ring a Bell

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio Faze10 is a Des Moines-native with global aspirations. One of Faze10’s biggest singles of 2025 was “Jin3 Thin,” a catchy love letter to girls from every part of Africa. The flag of South Sudan is proudly hoisted in nearly every frame of its $-directed music video. This may be the song your wedding reception has been waiting for.

We called this one in 2023. Faze10 has, in no time at all, become one of the hottest young artists out of Des Moines. The 24-year-old's music, which is an exciting blend of hyper hip-hop, Afropop and R&B, has attracted international attention. Faze10’s heftiest album yet, Mr. Ring a Bell, was released mid-September and boasts some undeniable hits like "Westside Story" and "Black Flag Cypher," which features back-to-back verses from DSM artists FNO Peso, NLMB Mano, Qxeezy* and GnarlyJevy.

Other Faze10 highlights of the year include his collab with fellow DSM hip-hop upstart CeeRob, “Bleu Faces,” his ode to the capital city’s premiere young adult drum corps, The Isiserettes, and other odes to Des Moines such as “East Village,” “KCCI” and the diss track-turned-3-song EP, Lauridsen Park/MY TURF. And, of course, Faze10's international smash "Jin3 Thin," which happens to be my most replayed song of the year.

Other Iowa highlights

Decorah artist kwinn’s two full-length, international collaborations with London-based, Polish-Nigerian rapper KXNG EEZY, Our Twisted Emotions and NOSTALGIA (KWINN EDITION), were some of the most head-turning Iowa offerings of the year. The U.K. road rapper also joined up with other Iowa artists like Kap0, LilFiji69 and more for another spin-off, NOSTALGIA (FIJI ON 7EVEN EDITION).

_bbyvamp, an energetic 15-month-old raised in Des Moines has blown up on TikTok for really loving Playboy Carti. Videos of @_bbyvamp, the son of an accomplished local hip-hop producer, dancing along to the very latest from Carti and other artists like Lil Uzi Vert and Iowa artist 202Tevin, have gained over 3 million likes on TikTok. Carti even gifted Bbyvamp and his family coveted floor tickets to his stadium show in Kansas City, which his dad begrudgingly traded in for more kid-friendly nosebleed seats.

The platinum-selling duo Hippie Sabotage packed the rural plot of land in Cedar Falls occupied by Lost Woods Music Festival on Sept. 27. Under the moonlit sky, the electronic trip-hop duo sent an already raucous Saturday evening crowd into space. Jeff Saurer and Kevin performed an elongated version of their hit song “Devil Eyes” (which is closing in on a billion Spotify streams) to some heavy beats and sick guitar solos.

1 of 7 — 070525_pham_sitp2025_thatmexicanot15.png That Mexican OT admits he doesn't have any memory of his last show in Sioux City, but promises he'll never forget the crowd at Saturday In The Park. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 7 — besthiphop-masterpeace.jpg London-based electronic R&B artist Master Peace opens for Franz Ferdinand at Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 7 — 081625_pham_alternatingcurrents_thotsquad7.jpg "I would say, my experience in Davenport was very similar to my experience that first time," said Blvck Bunnie, comparing Alternating Currents to her debut performance opening for CupcakKe. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio 4 of 7 — 081625_pham_alternatingcurrents_thotsquad.jpg THOT SQUAD performs in the Saturday sun on the Mississippi River Distilling Company's loading dock, as part of Alternating Currents Festival in Davenport. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio 5 of 7 — besthiphop-samaustins.jpg Sam Austins kicks off the third day of Hinterland 2025 with techno-R&B goodness. His interview with Tony Dehner is available on YouTube Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio 6 of 7 — 070525_pham_sitp2025_thatmexicanot13.png That Mexican OT admits he doesn't have any memory of his last show in Sioux City, but promises he'll never forget the crowd at Saturday In The Park. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio 7 of 7 — 070525_pham_sitp2025_crowd2.png Saturday In The Park attendees cheer in anticipation of That Mexican OT. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio

Best Iowa hip-hop and R&B of 2025

