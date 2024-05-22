© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Check out the latest new music. The Studio One team reviews upcoming releases, anticipated albums and more from the best of alternative, indie, rock and pop. Discover the next albums you need to hear and new records from your favorite classic artists.

a still image of Ben Kwellers Cover the Mirrors album cover
Ben Kweller: ‘Cover the Mirrors’ review – grief and tragedy turned into a beautiful record
Anthony Scanga
Ben Kweller's seventh studio album is a journey through grief and tragedy, but by the end emerges with a sense of joy and perseverance.
a still image of the new Tune-Yards album
Tune-Yards: ‘Better Dreaming’ review – it’s quirky, it’s out there, it’s fun – just go with it
Anthony Scanga
A still image of a burning pink elephant candle.
Arcade Fire: ‘Pink Elephant’ review – A mixed offering
Anthony Scanga

