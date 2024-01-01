Contact Studio One

For Listeners & Fans

We couldn’t do this without the support of our listeners, so we’re here to support you back. Have a question, comment or request? Give us a shout at studioone@iowapublicradio.org.



For Artists & Reps

Send Us Your Music

We’re always on the lookout for new music! If you have something to share, we'd love to meet you or take a listen. For us to play your music, we must have it. We can’t download or add music from Spotify, Vimeo, YouTube or elsewhere. Instead, please send us one of the following:



A physical CD

A vinyl album with a download code

A direct link to the uncompressed .WAV files of your music through Google Drive, WeTransfer or Dropbox

A direct link to your music on Bandcamp with a download code

Send direct links to our Studio One team at studioone@iowapublicradio.org. Or mail vinyl and CDs to:

Music Director

C/O Iowa Public Radio

322 Communication Arts Center

Cedar Falls, IA 50614-0359

Please let us know if there's any obscene, indecent or profane language in the music you submit. Airing this type of language puts us at risk for a hefty fine. We listen through everything we get, but it’s hugely helpful if you can flag your lyrics for us. Alternatively, you can send us clean edits.



Tell Us What's Happening

Ready to announce an upcoming show, concert or event? Interested in an interview to promote your upcoming show? Want Studio One to review your DIY performance or concert? Reach us at studioone@iowapublicradio.org and let us know what you’re up to.



Be Our Next Artist of the Month

Each month, we pick an artist with Iowa ties to be our artist of the month. You either have to live in or hail from the great state of Iowa to be considered. If chosen, you'll receive:



An interview and regular spins of your music, airing all month long to thousands of listeners statewide on Studio One

A video feature in our YouTube series showcasing you and your music

Newsletter and web features distributed to music fans across Iowa

A set recorded (audio and video) in our studio for you to use however you please

To apply, tell us about your band, send us some music and share a publicity photo. Email it all to studioone@iowapublicradio.org. We can’t wait to meet you!