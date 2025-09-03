What was this year's Song of the Summer?

Whenever I hear "Float On" by Modest Mouse, "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers or MGMT's "Kids" I'm immediately transported back to my summer days in the early 2000s. And rightly so — summer is usually filled with music that becomes associated with good vibes and good memories.

Now that summer 2025 is winding down it's a good time to take a look back at the songs that defined this year's season. More often than not, there's a clear forerunner for the song that captured the mood, which becomes THE Song of the Summer. But this year it's proven harder than expected to pick a song that represents the summer's vibe.

Did 2025 have a song that defined the season? The short answer is ... not really. What it did have was a great collection of songs by phenomenal artists that each provides a piece of the Song of the Summer. And hey, that's ok! So instead of a Song of the Summer, here's our list of the songs we had on repeat in a summer with no shortage of good music.

"Sally When the Whine Runs Out" — ROLE MODEL

This track came out last year but really gained momentum this summer season. We — along with about everyone else — watched the viral Natalie Portman stage moments, which sparked an ongoing "who's going to be Sally tonight?" meme. And just like that, ROLE MODEL had a certified summer jam on his hands. I can attest to the song's popularity based on the screams of teenage girls at Hinterland — ROLE MODEL has built some viral star power. Time will tell if he can top the success of this track.

"Never Enough" — Turnstile

Who would have thought that a hardcore punk band out of Baltimore would score a number one alternative radio track? Turnstile exploded back into the public eye this summer with "Never Enough," and people paid attention. The music video has some serious jet ski action and the chorus gets you so pumped that you immediately want to run outside and stage dive into something — just be careful where you land.

"What Was That" — Lorde

Lorde came back in a big way this summer too. Her new album Virgin was a solid hit, led by "What Was That." For a while you couldn't shake hearing this song wherever you went — the grocery story, coffee shop, I even heard it at Discount Tire! While the lines about "blowing pupils up in the backyard" and "the best cigarette of your whole life" initially made me roll my eyes, the song resonated with the season.

"Sugar On My Tongue" — Tyler, The Creator

This is a raunchy track from Tyler, The Creator. I wont go into the steamy details here — you can watch the music video for that. This is the lead single off Don't tap the Glass, the artist's surprise summer album. It set the tone for the album perfectly and blew up immediately. It's hard not to hear it daily in someone's Instagram post or TikTok.

"Elderberry Wine" — Wednesday

One of the lesser-known tracks on this list is a lovely alt-country song by Wednesday, "Elderberry Wine." It's a great track and an even better jam to listen to while you sit on the porch after a long hot day. Go ahead, open a cold beverage and get lost in the songwriting of one of the better indie rock bands currently going.

"Maneater" — Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina brought a combination of '80s pop anthem and Shania Twain with "Maneater." This is an essential track for anyone who's been in a bad relationship and wants to tell that person to get out of your life. And yes, Sabrina Carpenter has been getting a lot of attention lately with the full album drop ... or more specifically, its cover art. Regardless of what you think, the song is a solid summer vibe.

"The Subway" — Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan dropped a bombshell of a single with "The Subway." This song takes everything we already love about Roan and amplifies it, much like what she did with "Good luck Babe!" It's an epic slice of pop that should serve as evidence to her doubters that Roan isn't going anywhere, and you're either along for the ride or you're left behind. She's truly proving to be a master of the epic pop song, and "The Subway" is just further proof of that.

"Luther" — Kendrick Lamar ft. SZA

"Luther" makes a great argument for hip-hop track of the summer. This track was everywhere, with over a billion streams on Spotify, a beat that won't quit and an epic back-and-forth between Kendrick and SZA. It doesn't hurt that it's simply an awesome collab between two of the biggest names in the genre.

"Everyday Magic" — My Morning Jacket

Is this My Morning Jacket's best song? No. Is it a certified summer jam? For sure. Put this on while you're grilling hot dogs and burgers and you've just turned the BBQ into an epic summer rock hangout. The chorus is as infectious as that weird rash you caught at the community pool.

"moody" — Royel Otis

Royel Otis got in hot water with this track. In particular the song's lyrics led to accusations of misogyny. However, that didn't stop the song from going to number one on the charts. It's a certified ear worm, for better or worse.

"Diet Pepsi" — Addison Rae

This summer's new pop princess is Addison Rae. She's seemingly been all over the map this year, and "Diet Pepsi" has been her national anthem. Will Rae be this generation's Brittany Spears? Only time will tell.