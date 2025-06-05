Turnstile: 'Never Enough' review - the real deal

Turnstile’s 2021 release Glow On is easily one of the best rock records released in the last five years. The anticipation for the band's follow-up has been unattainably high (they even got a stage mention from Charli XCX at Coachella), but the band has risen to the occasion, with an album that sounds like nothing else in modern rock — and still has mainstream appeal.

Anthony Scanga / Anthony Scanga Turnstile live

Turnstile more often than not gets lumped into the vein of hardcore. However, in a way this undersells the band. Yes, they started in the hardcore-punk world and still play intense shows, but the music has evolved into much more than its hardcore-punk origins.

The band's latest record, Never Enough, finds the band exploring more genres than I can name — and executing their explorations with brilliance. The title track continues the vibe that Glow On started, with huge guitars and vocalist Brendan Yates's epic chorus of “Never Enough” sprouting crowd participation at their live shows. It was an excellent choice for a lead single (which we've been playing in heavy rotation for the past several weeks), and proclaims that Turnstile is back. So ... where do they go from the lead single? Well ... everywhere.

Take “Seein’ Stars,” a Police-inspired tune with a guitar tone that channels Andy Summers perfectly. The track doesn’t veer hard, and has a very summer ’25 vibe — it's a great introduction to the band if you don't love harder tunes. Plus, it has guest vocals by Hayley Williams of Paramore and Devonté Hynes of Blood Orange. "Seein' Stars" sounds unlike anything Turnstile has done so far, and the sonic changes don't stop there. “Birds” begins with a drone synth that sounds more in line with Aphex Twin and a Sci-fi horror movie than Turnstile. The song quickly evolves into a full blown mosh fest, but it’s in these moments of experimentation that Never Enough really shines. The band even goes into Latin territory on “Dreaming!” Truly, Turnstile does not let the word "genre" enter into the equation with this record, and that’s a good thing.

At this moment it feels like Turnstile represents the future of rock, manifesting a mindset that rock is for everyone. Just watch the video from one of the band's latest performances, in their hometown of Baltimore. The show was a benefit concert to assist with Health Care for the Homeless (which ended up raising over $35,000). Have you honestly ever seen more stage diving? Even little kids were getting into it. Music should be a freeing experience, and Turnstile represents that. So, if you’re looking for something fresh, and a new record to kick off your summer — Never Enough should be your new best friend.

For me, when the album came to an end, I had to remind myself that Turnstile started in 2010 and Never Enough is already their fourth studio album. With this album, it feels like the band is just getting started. Honestly, Turnstile couldn’t be around at a better time. They represent something that has more often than not been lacking from rock music for a while — excitement.