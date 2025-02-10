Hinterland Music Festival matches Chappell Roan's $25,000 donation for musician mental health care

Pop artist Chappell Roan made a strong, unexpected statement with her speech at the Grammys last weekend when she won the award for Best New Artist.

Once she'd taken the stage (and lost her hat — but it was OK), Roan set down the Grammy she'd just won and used the moment to urge music labels to provide more support, like health care, to rising musicians.

"Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees, with a livable wage and health insurance and protection," she said. "Labels, we got you, but do you got us?"

The call received a thunderous ovation from the crowd on a night that was marked by artist statements on trans rights and DEI policies. But then a former A&R executive wrote in a guest column for the Hollywood Reporter that he wanted to see more from Roan.

"Roan’s call for record labels to pay artists a livable wage and provide health care was noble — but also wildly misinformed," he wrote. "Her rise to stardom, fueled by viral moments, major label backing and an industry desperate for the next alternative pop starlet, proves she’s no longer a struggling artist. She should do something about it — rather than just talk at it. Change is waiting to be championed, not just announced."

Roan responded promptly to the criticism with a donation of $25,000 to Backline — a charity organization that provides mental health care to music industry professionals and their families — and dared the writer to match her. Her donation was matched by other notable artists, including indie-folk sensation Noah Kahan and fellow Grammy-winner Charli XCX.

There has now been a flood of donations from others in the campaign named "We Got You." The Hinterland Music Festival is the latest to join the cause with a $25,000 match.

"Without great artists, there are no music festivals," the festival wrote on Instagram. "As an independent music festival, we are dedicated to continuing to support and advocate for the well-being of all musicians, no matter their success. WE GOT YOU!!"

The festival hosted both Roan and Kahan last year — the duo even got a pic together backstage. Roan's set brought an impressive midday crowd.