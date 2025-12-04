Bubblegrunge? Egg punk? Spotify Wrapped and genres you've never heard

Spotify has found itself in hot water lately. However, if you’ve been on social media since Dec. 3, it’s been impossible not to see someone’s Spotify Wrapped for the year. One thing that caught my attention was the plethora of genres I’d never heard of landing on the 2025 wrapped list.

Seeing those names got me wondering about how real these genres actually are. Some on my list were bubblegrunge, egg punk and youth crew. What do those terms even mean?!

So naturally, I had to investigate. And ... it turns out some of my favorite groups are categorized as genres I didn't even know existed.

Now, you get to learn about 10 genres you've never heard of from me, a newly minted new genre expert! I'm sure there are more than these 10 out there — you've probably got new genres in your Spotify Wrapped list as well. What's the weirdest one you see? Drop a note and let me know!

Bubblegrunge

This genre blends grunge’s distorted guitars and heavy drums with the catchy melodies of bubblegum pop. Just imagine if Courtney Love and Cheap Trick had a baby, and that's bubblegrunge.

Here are some examples of some of our favorite bands here at Studio One that have been labeled bubblegrunge:



Jangle pop

Jangle pop is defined by undistorted, treble-heavy guitars that are played in a droning chordal style, whatever that means. Personally, I picture a guitarist who just got done teaching a college course on Ernest Hemingway and is now sipping on a freshly brewed coffee from his or her De'Longhi coffee maker.

Here's some examples of Jangle pop that we love here at Studio One:



Red Dirt

This is apparently a country music genre originating in Oklahoma, which blends blues and folk with a raw, “outlaw” attitude. Think of it like Johnny Depp decided to go country and he bought a house in the Oklahoma backcountry, then made a country record in between filming Dior commercials ... I'm pretty sure I saw that movie actually.

Some examples of Red Dirt that you might hear on Studio One include:



Cold Wave

This happy genre is defined as electronic music characterized by dark, minimalistic sounds that give off a cold vibe. Think of it like Depeche Mode, but if they haven’t taken anti-depressants.

Some examples of Cold Wave that you're not so likely to hear on Studio One are:



Youth Crew

Youth Crew is an offshoot of hardcore punk that's characterized by positive and moralistic lyrics. It has an upbeat view on life and tends towards “straight edge” lifestyle.

Some examples of Youth Crew, which you may or may not hear on Studio One, are:



Cloud Rap

This genre's an offshoot of hip-hop and is characterized by its hazy, dreamlike sounds. It often incorporates samples from indie and ambient music.

Examples of cloud rap include:



Exotica

Here's an older genre that emerged, allegedly, back in the ‘50s. It blends jazz, orchestral music and non-western sounds to establish a mood that’s meant to transport you to "exotic locations." Imagine Duke Ellington but he's really craving mojitos.

Examples of exotica, which you're not likely to hear on Studio One, are:



Freak folk

This crazily-named genre is an offshoot of folk that incorporates elements of psychedelic rock and avant-garde soundscapes. Imagine if The Avett Brothers just did a ton of LSD (which we neither condone nor suggest they do) and decided to pick up a hurdy gurdy.

Examples of freak folk, which you've got a shot at hearing on Studio One, include:



Egg punk

This is a satirical, internet-based offshoot of punk rock that takes elements from new wave and garage rock with a DIY attitude. Think DEVO, but they haven’t showered in a week. The music is often unserious with silly vocals.

Examples of Egg Punk which, again, you've got a shot of hearing on Studio One, include:



Gothic country

The name on this one tells you all you need to know, but never really thought could be a thing. To inspire you, imagine Robert Smith in a cowboy hat.

Examples of gothic country, which you'll likely never hear on Studio One, include:



Now you should have all the new music genre knowledge you didn't need to know to hold a respectable conversation with your local music snob. You're welcome!