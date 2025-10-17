The Smashing Pumpkins' ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’ at 30

I was four years old in 1995. I don’t remember a lot of being four, but one thing that sticks with me was hearing and seeing the “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” music video on MTV. It was a smash hit for The Smashing Pumpkins, and its “despite all my rage, I am still just a rat in a cage” chorus is iconic.

As a four year old it scared me, but I also remember thinking the song rocked, even though I really didn't know what rocking meant. Little did I know how important The Smashing Pumpkins, and their 1995 release Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, would become for millions of people, including me.

The Smashing Pumpkins is one of the most important rock bands of all time, and possibly the most important '90s rock band (well, maybe second to Nirvana). Comprised of frontman Billy Corgan on lead vocals and guitar, Jimmy Chamberlain on drums, D’Arcy Wretzky on bass and James Iha on guitar, the band had already had great success with their 1993 sophomore release Siamese Dream and all its red hot singles. The band would have been forgiven for taking a bit to plan their next steps or even … you know, rest. Instead, they did the opposite.

Anthony Scanga / Anthony Scanga Smashing Pumpkins live 2024

Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness was released into the world Oct. 23, 1995. The release took Gen X's love of angsty rock to new heights, super-serving that emotional need with a two hour and two minute, 28 track double album.

The band also used the album drop to change their image. Corgan shaved his head and started wearing the now iconic “Zero” long sleeve. Shiny silver clothing along with heavy eyeliner replaced their grunge look.

As the band's image evolved, so did its sound. Mellon Collie took inspiration from heavy metal, baroque pop, new wave and harder rock acts like Led Zeppelin (with a little Boston thrown in too). The band also played with unconventional sounds and production concepts. Snipping scissors are used as percussion beats in "Cupid de Locke," "Thru The Eyes of Ruby" boasts over 70 guitar overdubs, and synths are much more prominent throughout the album.

What makes Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness a lasting masterpiece is spread across its deluxe serving of music. It's a giant with gnashed teeth sneering about aging and self-acceptance; love and hate; dysfunction and drug abuse. And all of it was aimed squarely at millions of teenagers and young adults across the globe. Tracks like “Zero” and “Bullet with Butterfly Wings” have become known as some of the best rock tracks of the '90s. And while "Zero" boasts one of the most iconic guitar riffs in the band's catalog, the guitar work on tracks like "X.Y.U" and "Porcelina of Vast Oceans" shouldn't be ignored either.

Press The Smashing Pumpkins during the Mellon Collie era

“Tonight, Tonight” became another MTV stable, and it's easy to see and hear why. The song features a full orchestra, which was hardly the norm. Visually, it's an homage to Le Voyage dans la Lune, one of the first science fiction films. The entire piece is striking and emphasizes one of the more optimistic pieces on the entire record. It’s a must watch for music video enthusiasts.

And for me, the crown jewel of the record is “1979.” The synth hook and looped drum machine combine to create a driving, yet melancholic mood that supports the lyrics, which are focused on growing up and being an outcast. Corgan makes clear that even though being a teenager sucks, these years can be some of the best times of your life, so don't take them for granted. This is truly beautiful songwriting, and it still resonates.

Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and eventually sold over 5 million copies in the United States. That's an impressive feat for a two disc album that cost six or seven dollars more than the average release in 1995.

As to legacy, Mellon Collie will carry a long one. This multi-platinum, multi-Grammy nominee '90s juggernaut has influenced countless artists since its release. Silversun Pickups, Muse, Deftones have all followed in its footsteps. But it's My Chemical Romance that may owe the most to this record. The band's own grandiose concept albums are a big nod to The Smashing Pumpkins, and bringing Corgan on stage at Soldier Field to perform “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” is a perfect way to bring that inspiration full circle.

But, where the record has the most lasting impact is with the listener. In 2003, as an angsty twelve-year-old, I heard “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” on the radio while on a family car trip, and a flood of four-year-old nostalgia hit me. I had forgotten the song, but the memory returned. I asked my sister, “Who is this?” and she absent-mindedly informed me that it was The Smashing Pumpkins. After that trip I went to the record store and spent my allowance on The Smashing Pumpkins discs. A few years later, playing Mellon Collie as a teenager, feeling my teenage feels while strumming my guitar, I recognized myself in the lyrics. I listened anew and realized, 'Hey — the person in the songs made it out okay — I'll be okay too.'