Guerilla Toss: 'You're Weird Now' - Time to get whacky and have some fun

Do you want to get a little crazy? Do you need some wackiness in your life? Most importantly do you want to have some fun? If you answered yes to all three of those questions then Guerrilla Toss's You're Weird Now is the record for you.

Hailing from Boston but now relocated to New York City, Guerrilla toss finds inspiration in many forms on the band's latest album. Imagine if you will, Captain Beefheart, Charli XCX and 100 gecs all hanging out exchanging their favorite '70s glam rock and ambient favorite tracks. That's my best attempt at describing the eclectic vibe here.

Guerrilla Toss isn't afraid to throw the kitchen sink and see what happens, and the album benefits from that approach. I never knew what was coming next and I loved it! It kept me listening and reminded me of the fun that a good indie rock band can capture.

With tracks like "Krystal Ball," "CEO of Personal & Pleasure" and "Red Flag to Angry Bull" (which features Stephen Malkmus of Pavement) I felt like I was listening to a 2025 version of Sweet's "Fox On the Run." Unexpected, but welcome!

Then there's "Life's a Zoo," which is like being trapped inside a Galaga machine, where the only way to escape is to dance until you can't dance any more. It's like if Charli XCX was hired to write a video game score for Konami, drank Red Bull all night and had Sailor Moon playing in the background.

The track "When Dogs Bark" initially had me thinking I was listening to a sludge metal band, but by the halfway point it became one of the more beautiful tracks on the record. It has an ambient chorus that brings to mind Brian Eno's work, and there's a transcendent overall vibe to it. It also supplies an impressive vocal performance from front person Kassie Carlson.

This is Guerilla Toss's second release under Sub Pop and their sixth record overall. It shows an evolution in the band's sound and proves they are a group to keep an eye on.

My final takeaway from You're Weird Now is that very simply put — it's fun. We all could use a little more whacky fun in our lives. Give it a listen, it's worth your time.