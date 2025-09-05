Big Thief: ‘Double Infinity’ review – undeniably great

Big Thief are a band that rewards their listeners. They reward patience and they reward curiosity. The band keeps evolving and each album is better than the last. Double Infinity, the latest from the indie folk trio (their sixth studio album overall) is no exception — and has brought forth one of the best albums of 2025.

The moment I realized I was listening to something special with Double Infinity came during track six, “No Fear.” Everything about this song hooked me. The bass is infectious, the guitar is beautifully arranged and the vocals from Adrianne Lenker are haunting. At this point in 2025 (with a few more months to go), this is one of my favorite tracks by any group this year. It’s not a single from the album and it doesn’t shout “listen to me!,” but it has indisputable feeling and a vibe that makes you stop and live in the moment — it's a clear standout on the record.

What Double Infinity does so well is explore. Big Thief was not afraid to try new things here, and sonically this record is a tremendous listen. The band enlisted help from ambient multi-instrumentalists Laraaji, which takes the track “Grandmother” and transports it to the stratosphere with ambience and Eastern influences. It’s unlike anything the band has done before.

“All Night All Day” is a love song through and through, but with the addition of a reverbed harpsichord and what I can best describe as an EBowed guitar, transcends to a realm of beauty that might make you both dance and cry at the same time.

Overall, nine tracks populate Double Infinity and not one of them faulters. The record is a journey from start to finish that takes the listener all over the emotional and sonic spectrum.

I’m going to end this review here because honestly, I think you should make your own opinion on Double Infinity. I’m just here to let you know I thought it was an excellent listen and well worth your time. If you’re a fan of Radiohead, Mitski, Eastern influences in indie rock and music that reaches into your soul to bring out feelings you didn’t even know you had, then give Double Infinity a listen. You won’t be disappointed.