Gigi Perez is as excited for Hinterland as you are

Before reading this story, please note that if you don’t want to have set lists spoiled for you, we’ll be doing that about halfway through. Please consider yourself warned.

It’s been about a year since Gigi Perez took TikTok, and the rest of the world, by storm with “Sailor Song.” And we’ve been daydreaming about the moment she plays that song on stage ever since it was announced that she’d be performing at the 2025 Hinterland Music Festival . Her debut album was released in April, and we can't wait to hear more from At The Beach, In Every Life as part of her set.

Perez isn’t an overnight success. She’d been working as an independent singer-songwriter for several years, touring and recording songs in her bedroom. The past year has been the biggest of her career, and even though it’s been a whirlwind she’s had time to reflect.

“My first years in the music business, going from college to my first record deal, I had some understanding and taste of what it would physically feel like, and touring and what all those things are,” said Perez. “But this year was on another level, and it's been mind blowing, just how much stamina that I've built for it, you know? So I think that a lot of things prepared me for this season in my life. I think when you're alone and you get a couple of days to yourself it all soaks into you and you're able to ... really process it.”

Performing has taken up most of Perez’s time in the past year. As we spoke, she was in New England after a performance with Hozier, which was the first of several dates on her current tour. She’s very excited about performing at Hinterland, and she’s especially looking forward to playing a song that we haven’t heard on Studio One yet.

“I start the set out with ‘Please Be Rude,’” said Perez. “The way it's played live is so different from the track that I recorded, and I love the track that I recorded so much. I think it's definitely hard to put a superlative on my own music. You know, like ‘what is my favorite?’ But I feel like what I feel pulled the most towards, or the most reflective of my soul, is ‘Please Be Rude.’ The live version makes me feel like I didn't know that I could love the song even more. And I really look forward to the quiet moment in the set that leads to the very end of that song. That's something that feels very powerful to me.”

“There's a lot of dynamic moments in the set that I just love every single night. ‘Chemistry’ is definitely one of them to look out for too.”

Despite the time spent on the road and how much she enjoys it, Perez started out writing songs and she’s eager to get back to it.

“Since I started songwriting when I was 15, if I went on a trip with my parents or something and didn't bring my guitar ... I'd feel so on edge and just itchy, like I need to write. And I feel the same way now,” said Perez. “But you know, I'm doing a lot of live music and I'm really enjoying that, so I think it’s holding me over. But I definitely have the creative itch and I'm interested to see, when I have that time to myself, what I'm personally taking away, whether it's this last year, or the personal things that are really pulling at me. I know it's there, and really a lot of times it's how I understand myself, through writing. So I'm excited to get back in the booth.”

Gigi Perez will be performing Saturday afternoon at Hinterland. As of this writing, there are still tickets available, so please get yours soon.