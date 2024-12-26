Best Iowa Music Videos of 2024
Artists shooting their own videos, DIY attitudes and two must-see projects from filmmaker Hannah Rosalie Wright defined a busy year in Iowa music videos. Here are some of our favorite videos of 2024!
“Parallel Lines,” from Holding Hour — Directed by Hannah Rosalie Wright
“Little Conversations,” from Dickie — Produced by Trilix Studio
“STARS,” from Salt Fox — Directed by Aaron Van Maanen / Good Era
“Hidden Road,” from Weary Ramblers — Directed by Hannah Rosalie Wright
“LANDLORD," from DRXCULV (feat. King Luu, Imma) — Directed by Bubba Staley / Grand Digital Media
“resonant.observation | a short film,” from Borg.. — Directed by Borgology
"DREAMS," from The Dan Medeiros Project — Directed by Dan Medeiros
“Pinocchio,” from Mars Hojilla — Directed by Bel Martinez (this was a Tiny Desk submission too!)
“Different Heights," from Legible (feat. Blotter) — Directed by Legible
“Overzealous,” from $penny — Directed by Spencer Smith
"GARDEN SONGS" series on YouTube (featuring performances by Bella Moss, Gunk Lung, Miss Christine and more), from Early Girl
"Adios Vibes," from FlyLife — Directed by Chidi