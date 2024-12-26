Best Iowa Music Videos of 2024

© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Published December 26, 2024
Published December 26, 2024 at 7:30 AM CST
Dan Medeiros, DRXCULV and Dickie released some of the most memorable music videos of 2024.
Lucius Pham
/
Iowa Public Radio
Dan Medeiros, DRXCULV and Dickie released some of the most memorable music videos of 2024.

Artists shooting their own videos, DIY attitudes and two must-see projects from filmmaker Hannah Rosalie Wright defined a busy year in Iowa music videos. Here are some of our favorite videos of 2024!

“Parallel Lines,” from Holding Hour — Directed by Hannah Rosalie Wright

Holding Hour - Parallel Lines (Official Music Video)

“Little Conversations,” from Dickie — Produced by Trilix Studio

Dickie – Little Conversations (Official Music Video)

“STARS,” from Salt Fox — Directed by Aaron Van Maanen / Good Era

Salt Fox - "STARS" (Official Music Video)

“Hidden Road,” from Weary Ramblers — Directed by Hannah Rosalie Wright

Weary Ramblers - Hidden Road (Official Video)

“LANDLORD," from DRXCULV (feat. King Luu, Imma) — Directed by Bubba Staley / Grand Digital Media

DRXCULV - LANDLORD FT IMMA x KING LUU (Directed by Shawn “Bubba” Staley)

“resonant.observation | a short film,” from Borg.. — Directed by Borgology

'resonant.observation' | a short film

"DREAMS," from The Dan Medeiros Project — Directed by Dan Medeiros

The DAN MEDEIROS Project - DREAMS (Official Music Video 2024)

“Pinocchio,” from Mars Hojilla — Directed by Bel Martinez (this was a Tiny Desk submission too!)

pinocchio // mars hojilla NPR Tiny Desk Contest Submission 2024

“Different Heights," from Legible (feat. Blotter) — Directed by Legible

Legible ft Blotter - Different Heights

“Overzealous,” from $penny — Directed by Spencer Smith

$penny - Overzealous (Official Music Video) | Directed by: $

"GARDEN SONGS" series on YouTube (featuring performances by Bella Moss, Gunk Lung, Miss Christine and more), from Early Girl

Big Begonias | GARDEN SONGS

"Adios Vibes," from FlyLife — Directed by Chidi

Adios Vibes - FlyLife (Shot by Chidi) #UVT
Music News Best Music Lists
Lucius Pham
Lucius Pham is an award-winning videographer, photographer, writer and host for Iowa Public Radio. He holds a bachelor’s of journalism & mass communication from Drake University. Since 2022, Pham has covered news and music stories for IPR News and Studio One, including interviews with music legends, covering breaking news and presidential visits, and capturing the cultural life of Iowa.
