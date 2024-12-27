The sights and sounds of Iowa hip-hop 2024

The sights of Iowa hip-hop 2024

Killer Mike at 80/35, Armand Hammer at Mission Creek and Paul Wall at Saturday In The Park were just some of the many memorable concerts this year from national hip-hop acts on Iowa stages. Relive some of Studio One's favorite moments of the year, from all over the state, through photos!

1 of 7 — 071324_pham_8035_killermike7.jpg Grammy-winning recording artist Killer Mike called up his friend Big Boi, who headlined last year's 80/35 Music Festival, for advice ahead of his own featured performance in 2024. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 7 — 071324_pham_8035_heavycrownz4.jpg Englewood rapper Heavy Crownz also performed at 80/35. His positivity and passion for gardening reminded us of Larry June, but with overalls. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 7 — ARMAND PORTRAIT.png Underground icons billy woods and ELUCID performed as Armand Hammer in Iowa City for Mission Creek at Gabe's. They performed tracks from almost all of their iconic records, including their latest We Buy Diabetic Test Strips. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio 4 of 7 — 010724_pham_mywaterloodays_chingy12.png St. Louis legend Chingy's set at My Waterloo Days hit "thurr" spot. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio 5 of 7 — 010724_pham_mywaterloodays_twista3.png Chicago fast-rapper Twista also headlined My Waterloo Days, cementing the 3-day citywide festival as a haven for throwback concerts. Last year, My Waterloo Days brought Ginuwine and the Ying Yang Twins. Twista returned to Iowa a few months later for Sioux City's Saturday In The Park, Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio 6 of 7 — 070624_pham_sitp_paulwall.jpg Houston legend Paul Wall had the Saturday In The Park crowd in Sioux City lit before the sun even went down. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio 7 of 7 — mcdix26.png McKinley Dixon performed selections from his album Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? to a swath of undergrads in the Gardner Lounge at Grinnell College. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio

The sounds of Iowa hip-hop 2024

Statewide, output of professionally recorded hip-hop records may be at an all-time high, even amongst artists who primarily share music on SoundCloud. Maybe because of studios like The Sound Box in Cedar Rapids and Carousel Studios in Des Moines (the latter of which hosted touring artists Babytron and BLP Kosher before their set at Val Air Ballroom) who've helped produce several of our favorite projects this year.

Faze10, a 23-year-old new wave rapper from Des Moines, had another great year, beginning with the January release of his album Everybody Can Win, a 2024 stand-out. Other great Iowa albums like Des Moines rapper-producer Teller Bank$'s The Pride & Glory, Cedar Rapids OG Rahlan Kay's EP An Ode 2 HipHop: The Boom Bap Letters and Sioux City producer cri$is' cri$idelic, Vol. 3, set a high bar for 2025.

New voices showed out this year too, like Dria Danielle (who won a slot to open for Toni Romiti at Wooly's), lui*, Sun Centauri and the poppy duo of Akash Gururaja and Ian Crumley, better known as Gold Revere. Hip-hop is a big tent party; fans of any subgenre, from lo-fi soundscapes to floor-shaking club bangers, can find an artist for them in Iowa.

1 of 8 — fly7.png FlyLife and Sqvce performed together as FlySpace a handful of times in 2024, including a performance at Your Private Bar in West Des Moines. 2024 highlights from the UVT duo include FlyLife's “Digi Scale," from the album 'Mike Wazowski,' and Sqvce's "flex sum," from the EP 'rock*(star) lifestyle.' Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 8 — 201380D4-0A8E-48E6-A4A9-20F30B2EC376.JPG B.Well brings out Sqvce for a performance of their song "LMK," off B.Well's latest album 'Money Well Made.' At the album release show at Wooly's, B.Well and guests performed on a grassy platform in the center of the venue –– like interactive theatre in the round. B.Well's track "Quinoa & Pecans" was another highlight of that record. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 8 — ceerob14.PNG Des Moines rapper CeeRob performs at Lefty's Live Music. His 2024 single "Ed, Edd & Eddy" made our list. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio 4 of 8 — 071324_pham_8035_miyani.JPEG Miyani performs with Emmett Phillips at 80/35 Music Festival in Des Moines. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio 5 of 8 — gifo.jpg Hometown Hero' Johnny Marz. The song “Shine.’ Sioux City rapper Gifo performs at Teehee's Comedy Club in Des Moines, supporting fellow '' Johnny Marz. The song “ Shine ” by Gifo, featuring RVRND, is a highlight off of his latest EP, ‘.’ Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio 6 of 8 — 090824_pham_togetherthrusound_tc32 copy.png 1400slim, TC and That Honorroll Kid perform at 2024's Together Through Sound on September 8 at Riverview Park in Des Moines. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio 7 of 8 — tko12.png Omari takes the show to the audience as the rest of T.K.O. hypes him up from stage at CSPS in Cedar Rapids. The track " 6th Sense " by Omari TKO, from his debut EP 'Call Me Omari,' was one of our favorites of the year. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio 8 of 8 — goldrevere3.jpg The poppy Des Moines duo Gold Revere shot up this year, performing at 80/35 Music Festival and dropping their infectious dance single "Nothing At All." The pair also collaborated with Sqvce for the song "Hard to Get," representing Iowa on a track produced by Connecticut artist Mike Squires as part of his quest to make a song with artists from every state ( The 50 States Project ). Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio

Songs from the albums/EPs you need to hear:

“W.W.H.D 2” by Chino Vivid, DRXCULV from the EP ‘10/27/23’

“Party On Mars (feat. Sienna Maria)” by xco$mox from the album ‘Alchemy’

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio For fans of Cordae's voice and Dave East's flow, Des Moines rapper xco$mox's 2024 album 'Alchemy' is not one to miss. He excels on tracks like “Party On Mars (feat. Sienna Maria)," "PINK PANTHER" and "Goldmember."

“Apology Pending (feat. JUJU!)” by Ahzia from the EP ‘Verb’

“Rang A Bell” by Faze10 from the album ‘Everybody Can Win’

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio Des Moines native Faze10 puts his all into his music; his latest album 'Everybody Can Win' is one of the most innovative hip-hop projects of the year.

“Love Aint Lost” by Ynotlwc, IAMGIFTED from the EP ‘Disco Disco’

“1st In The Race (feat. Gifo)” by cri$is from the album ‘cri$idelic, Vol. 3’

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio Sioux City producer-rapper cri$is, whose latest album 'cri$idelic, Vol. 3' boasts standalone tracks like "1st In The Race," "Die Slow" and "Journey Through My Mind," performed at the final official live show at the Des Moines yoga studio-slash-former open mic destination Good Vibes Movement.

“SERIOUS” by ZZZAY, lui*, @GUNO from the EP ‘XXX’

“Sacrifices” by Big Teo The Trap Man, NickWit2Ks from the album ‘Feed The Souls’

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio DRuss2x, TGM Shade, Big Teo The Trap Man, Buukilo and more members of the Cedar Rapids collective 319's Finest performed at CSPS in March.

“flex sum” by Sqvce from the EP ‘rock*(star) lifestyle’

“Loud Crazy On This MPC SMH” by Teller Bank$, 404 Loud from the EP ‘OLDWAYNE II’

“The Best In Me” by Rahlan Kay from the EP ‘An Ode 2 HipHop: The Boom Bap Letters’



Singles you need to hear:

“Two Shots” by Sun Centauri (Alyx Rush, Jim Swim) [SINGLE]

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio Alyx Rush [pictured] and Jim Swim joined forces as Sun Centauri at Lost Woods Music Festival in Cedar Falls this year.

“Running Away” by DRXCULV, Kameron Kirby [SINGLE]

“FACE (feat. Dria Danielle)" by Riley Mobz [SINGLE]

"4U (feat. Colo Chanel)" by GnarlyJevy [SINGLE]

“Whatever” by PettyAssPunkin [SINGLE]

“ROCKOUT” by UVT Astro, SynnAmiri [SINGLE]

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio Backed by the Mighty Midnight Revival, Killer Mike closes out 80/35 2024.

Check out the rest of Studio One's 2024 Iowa hip-hop selections on our Spotify playlist!