Dancing in the rain and mud at Hinterland 2023

Last year at Hinterland, we wrote about how the music set the stage for the weather. Well. It happened again.

Glass Animals closed 2022’s Friday night with a song called “Heat Waves,” and set us up for a Saturday night with Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. Fitting. It was 106 degrees last year. This year, instead of heat, we got rain, and we headed home Sunday thinking about the way life set us up for another moment.

Bon Iver was the opening headliner, and it was his first time playing in central Iowa. And, relevant fact: the name 'Bon Iver' is a play on the French phrase 'bon hiver,' meaning 'good winter.’ Having a good winter is all about making the best of bad weather. Except for a glorious Saturday, that’s what we did for the rest of the weekend. Also: we want to point out that it rained the hardest all weekend during Del Water Gap’s set, and Maggie Rogers encored with her hit “Falling Water.”

Despite soggy socks and muddy shoes, what a weekend. We counted four violins and three trumpets on stage, in addition to what we think might be the first cello to ever appear on the Hinter-mainstage?

Here’s our recap of the music you gotta check out if you didn’t make it. For photos, follow @iprstudioone on Instagram!



Most Poetic Set: Bon Iver

Lucius Pham / IPR Bon Iver brought two drum sets and a massive lighting rig to his Friday headlining performance, yet still managed to shroud himself in darkness.

A cloudy August sky after a cool summer shower was perhaps the perfect setting for a deeply introspective set by Bon Iver on night one. His set included hits “Perth,” “Holocene” and “Skinny Love,” two singing drummers and a saxophone solo by Michael Lewis.

Bon Iver’s set had one of the most impressive lighting packages we’ve seen at an outdoor show in Iowa, which made perfect sense. His signature sound shone through on his vocals. The effect he uses has become known as The Prismizer Effect, and became popular in the early 2010s (it’s also been used by artists like Frank Ocean). Given the sound frequencies he was sending through the prismizer, the story being told by the lighting design created a unique kind of poetry.

The Opener You Missed And Should Be Kicking Yourself For: Riley Downing

Mark Lage / The B-Side Riley Downing sounds like he looks, in the best possible way.

There's more than one way to start a show, but Riley Downing is the first artist we’ve ever seen bring out his father as a hype man. After a quick "Hello children. Are you ready to party? Whooooeeeeee!," we were off to the races.

The crowds by the stage are always a little smaller earlier in the day at Hinterland, and the people who go down are usually pretty familiar with the artist. That was definitely true of the Missouri-based Downing, who's also a member of the New Orleans band The Deslondes.

Set against the rain backdrop, Downing played a pretty chill set to start the day. Downing got everyone's feet moving with a version of the Deslondes song "Less Honkin’ More Tonkin’," which he said is about how we need to take care of each other. Downing exhibited this when he and the band stopped their final song while festival staff attended to someone who needed medical attention. He then went full Dad Mode and reminded everyone to drink plenty of water.

Sweetest Stage Presence: Joy Oladokun

Mark Lage / The B-Side Joy is right. Joy Oladokun brought her unabashed self to Hinterland.

“I get stoned and write songs about hope.”

Joy Oladokun got right to the point when introducing herself to the Hinterland audience, and it only got more personal from there. She spoke openly about growing up queer in a small town and her struggles with her mental health. It's refreshing to hear a performer so open, and her stories resonated with some in the crowd.

Of course, this is still a music festival, and Oladokun is a tremendous singer-songwriter and performer. She closed her set with one of her newest singles, "We're All Gonna Die." At least one member of our team was particularly happy to hear "Sunday," a personal favorite. We also got a great cover of "Rocket Man" and a little taste of Jimmy Eat World, and now we want to go to karaoke night with Joy Oladokun.



Bucket List Performance: Angel Olsen

Mark Lage / The B-Side Angel Olsen joined her multi-colored ensemble onstage in a striking blue jumpsuit. Runner up for "Funniest On-Stage Jokes," Olsen said something like, "I wrote this one last night, hope you like it," and proceeded to play her most popular single "Shut Up Kiss Me."

We’ve always really enjoyed the music of Angel Olsen, an artist who is somehow simultaneously the spiritual successor to both Nico and Patsy Cline. Her albums over the years have encompassed alt-folk, country and alternative styles, and she ties it all together with her one-of-a-kind voice.

We'd been looking forward to her Hinterland performance since her set was announced. And it was everything we'd been hoping for… except it only lasted about 35 minutes. At the time of day when the sets are typically upwards of an hour, her set’s short length was noticeable. We were definitely wanting more after Olsen and her band were done.

Technically, we can cross Angel Olsen off of our concert bucket list, but we’re going to be keeping an eye out for the next time she's performing nearby.

From "Mostly New-To-Us" to "Must Listen" Artist(s): The Teskey Brothers

Mark Lage / The B-Side The Teskey Brothers were a new-to-us band before blowing us away Saturday afternoon.

Lucius Pham / IPR It took the band flying from Australia to Saint Charles for us to get hip to The Teskey Brothers. And, we're glad they came.

Total honesty: we were only somewhat aware of the Teskey Brothers before we got to Hinterland.

What a mistake we’ve made by sleeping on that band! They’re an Australian blues rock group, and we’re so happy they literally came to the other side of the world to play for us at Hinterland. Their sound reminded us of St. Paul and the Broken Bones and the Tedeschi Trucks Band. They have three albums out, one called The Winding Way, which was just released this June on Ivy League Records. We've been spinning songs from that album occasionally on Studio One, but don't be surprised if you start hearing them more often.

The Regrettes

Lucius Pham / IPR Don't sleep on The Regrettes, you'll - regret - it. (Sorry - we couldn't help it!)

Some of us went into this set blind and were blown away by the dynamism and flexibility of The Regrettes, most visibly on display by frontwoman Lydia Night. Not much else to say here, besides do NOT pass up a chance to see these Los Angeles punk rockers anywhere you can and hear "La Di Da" live for yourself.

Hardest Weather Set: Del Water Gap

Anthony Scanga / The B-Side The Del Water Gap set was even wetter than the name would suggest, as Samuel Jaffe and company rocked through rolling showers on Sunday.

Del Water Gap, a Broolyn, N.Y.-based artist, told us during his set that he’s not played to an outdoor crowd yet this tour that hasn’t been dumped on by rain. Hopefully all the people in the pit that were dancing will help build his positive karma for a sunny set soon? Or: it’ll keep that trend going. Dancing in the rain is real fun. His set had the hardest rain among performers for the weekend, and it was just so, so… meta.

He’s got a new album called I Miss You Already + I Haven't Left Yet coming out in September. Stay tuned for that release and new music from him on Mom & Pop Records.



Funniest On-Stage Jokes: spill tab

Lucius Pham / IPR Bangkok-born, LA-based pop phenom spill tab and her bassist Caleb Buchanan cracked a lot of jokes during their Sunday afternoon set. Songs from KLEPTO, the newest EP from spill tab, had the audience beaming.

A good show will make you dance, but a truly great show will teach you a lil something. spill tab, AKA Claire Chica, bounced around stage with her trademark spunk and held the soaked Sunday afternoon crowd in the palm of her hand. Claire used the opportunity to teach Hinterlanders some essential French:

“While we’re here, I’m gonna teach you a little bit of French, is that okay? When I say ‘croissant’ you say ‘croissant’ - ‘croissant!’ Say ‘sacré bleu!’ Say ‘oui oui!’

And now, every Hinterlander is ready for Paris.



Most People Singing Along In The Crowd: Noah Kahan

Mark Lage / The B-Side The people wanted extra Noah Kahan, and they got it. He later joined Saturday night headliner Zach Bryan.

Look, Noah is another new-to-us artist at Studio One. Maybe it was where we were at, but it seemed like everyone in the venue knew every single word to all his songs. He was also really, really funny in a sarcastic way we really appreciated.



Best Vocal Performance: Maggie Rogers

Anthony Scanga / The B-Side Maggie Rogers booked it from Lollapalooza on Saturday night all the way to Saint Charles to close out the Hinter-weekend Sunday.

By Sunday evening you’re among the most dedicated music fans, especially this year because of the weather. And Rogers did not disappoint. In a pink leotard, red tights and a wrap, she was giving guitar ballerina vibes. She danced across the stage with an energy that trickled softly and steadily through the crowd like the rain had just before her set.

“Here’s how this is gonna go,” she giggled into the mic. “I’m going to play some songs off Heard It In A Past Life and Surrender and then two new songs.”

Rogers gave a really refreshing set that was both playful and powerful, full of a certain relief. Like the sigh you let out after it’s been a dry Iowa summer and you just needed a little rain. She even worked a cover of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” into her set. For those of you following along at home, she did not duet with Zach Bryan for “Dawns.” But he did play that song Saturday during his headlining set at the fest.



Best Pants: Sylvan Esso

Lucius Pham / IPR With "Coffee," Sylvan Esso served Hinterlanders a much-needed shot of espresso-like energy as the penultimate act on Friday night.

Now, this year we decided to give awards for our favorite sets of the weekend. This might seem like a silly category, BUT hear us out. Leaving the house is hard, and step one is usually putting on pants. So, we want to shout out the amazing print on Amelia Meath’s pants and the flowy comfort that appeared to be Nick Sanborn’s.

Sylvan Esso took the stage for an audience dressed in ponchos, trash bags and raincoats, offering the shot of "Coffee" we needed after a storm that left the grounds muddy and the crowd drenched. The duo from Durham, N.C., did not disappoint in playing hits like "Radio," "Funeral Singers" and "Die Young.”