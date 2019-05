Des Moines' Parranderos Latin Combo pride themselves on helping to keep Latin music alive and diverse in Iowa and beyond. Exploring musical styles such as salsa, cumbia and samba, PLC is a true crowd-pleaser. The multi-member group made a return visit to Studio One Underground for a couple of sets in The Basement of the Des Moines Social Club on May 2, 2019.

Listen to the infectious music of Parranderos Latin Combo right here!

Listen to Parranderos Latin Combo's first set here.