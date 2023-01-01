Strengthening Iowa's Source for Trusted News & Information

Your support builds the foundation for Iowa Public Radio's next century of service.

A Vision for Our Next Century of Service

It’s a critical moment in our history. Over the past year, we've celebrated 100 years of broadcasting, become an independent public radio network, and continued to adapt to massive shifts in media. This moment calls for us to strengthen our commitment to Iowa by establishing ourselves as a more nimble, responsive community resource accessible to all.

To succeed in our mission, we must uncover important stories, lift up more — and more diverse — voices in our communities, and showcase the world-class talent in our own backyard. We envision a strong network of partners working together to bring forth stories from every corner of Iowa and across the Midwest.

Together, we can invest in this resounding future and solidify the long-term sustainability of public media in Iowa.

JOURNALISM EXCELLENCE

Journalism is at the heart of who we are. Reporting news is a vital service that informs the public about the issues impacting their lives, provides critical updates as major events unfold, builds community through shared stories, and empowers people to be engaged citizens.

Iowa Public Radio must grow our news team and deepen our coverage to provide Iowans with the fact-driven information to make better decisions about their lives, their communities and their state.

How Your Investment in Journalism Makes an Impact

Reaching new and underrepresented audiences across the state

Creating additional news beats around the issues most important to Iowans

In-depth, original reporting of the issues that go uncovered

Connecting Iowans to the depth of arts and culture that go unnoticed

ENDOWMENT

Strong endowments create strong non-profits. Expanding our endowment creates a dependable, long-term funding foundation for IPR — helping us build, maintain and lead journalism excellence and next-generation radio here in Iowa.

What a Strong Endowment Helps Us Do

Seize new opportunities to reach more and more Iowans

Maintain our status as an independent non-profit through uncertain times

Invest in the infrastructure needed to deliver a reliable source of news and information

NEXT-GENERATION RADIO

The skills, experience and equipment needed to succeed as a public radio network are rapidly evolving. Investing in talent and technology today strengthens us as a media organization for decades to come.

How We'll Launch the Next Generation of Radio

Create a training ground for professionals committed to public media

Retain skilled Iowan students and attract talent from out of state

Invest in the broadcasting equipment critical to our network and digital technology crucial to our future