Halloween music events in Iowa this year

There's a chill in the air, but don't be too scared! Halloween season is the ideal time to show off your killer costume at a live music event! This year, there's a wide variety of both fun and frightening shows across Iowa. You can see movie magic come to life with Orchestra Iowa, dance away at The Howling in a not-so-haunted old schoolhouse, and enjoy the talents of a plethora of local musicians at independent venues.

Studio One is the perfect soundtrack for your All Hallows' Eve too; tune in between 7 and 10 p.m. on October 31 for a Halloween spooktacular with our newest creature of the night, Nick Brunner!

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Candy: An Immersive Halloween Ghost Story Experience

xBk Live, Des Moines — 8 p.m.

Presented by Your Local Vamp Studios , “Candy” will transform xBk into a haunted location where five ghostly spectres will tell you “the chilling tales of their untimely demises.”

This immersive show will feature drag, short films, music and a debut performance from Des Moines’ SAYLER .

Saturday, Oct. 11

Warlock Hour Fest III

Gabe’s, Iowa City — 4 p.m.

The third annual Warlock Hour Fest at Gabe’s will feature a slew of local performers: Miracles of God , The Slats , Greg Wheeler & The Poly Mall Cops , Collidescope , Belly Belt , Kamil Anthony , Yxng Raskal , .em , Sun Centauri , mars hojilla , Polyachi , Ion Alexakis , One More Hour , Junco Junco, Miss Christine , Good Habits , Early Girl , Lou Sherry , Nancy Persoon and Flippo.

Friday, Oct. 17

Candlelight: Halloween Classics

Scottish Rite Consistory, Des Moines — 8:45 p.m.

Feel some shivers down your spine when you enjoy a night of classic Halloween music performed by a string quartet by candlelight at the beautiful Scottish Rite Consistory .

Chase Abner

Saturday, Oct. 18

The Howling

Shipley Schoolhouse, Nevada — 1 - 9 p.m.

The Howling is a brand new free Halloween music festival held at the historic Shipley Schoolhouse in Nevada.

This family-friendly and inclusive event will feature “seasonal eats, spooky fun,” and a great bunch of local artists, including Mango Soul , The Mourning Belles , Foxpin , Fred Love , Patricia Holly and Chris Patterson .

If you attend, come say hi to our very own Cece Mitchell — she'll be at the Studio One table at this event!

Editor's Note: The Howling is organized by Iowa Public Radio's Donor Relations Manager Chase Abner .

Saturday, Oct. 25

Rock 108’s Chaos for a Cause V

Electric Park Ballroom, Waterloo — 5 p.m.

Rock 108 ’s fifth annual Chaos for a Cause will raise money for the Iowa Giving Crew through live rock music at Waterloo’s historic Electric Park Ballroom .

The local lineup includes St. October , In My Blood , Guss Royall , Agony of Defeat , Nongrata and Grave Corps .

If you go, be sure to enter the all-ages costume contest!

Thursday, Oct. 30

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, Des Moines — 6:30 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.

The dreamy World Food Prize Hall of Laureates will be filled with spooky delight when a string quartet plays a variety of Halloween classics illuminated by only candlelight.

Friday, Oct. 31

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

Val Air Ballroom, West Des Moines — 7 p.m.

Local rapper B.Well opens for influential hip-hop group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony on Halloween night at the historic Val Air Ballroom .

Start your All Hallows’ Eve with a reservation at the new Tom Archer’s Poor Man’s Country Club , then head upstairs for some classic Midwestern gangsta rap.

Wurst Impressions Sessions III

Gabe’s, Iowa City — 7 p.m.

The third annual Wurst Impressions Sessions features locals Fishbait , Lady Igraine , Spirit Awake , Critical Mass , Two Boyfriends and, of course, Iowa City’s Worst Impressions .

DeaD Don’t Die

The Dark Slide, Des Moines — 7 p.m.

Presented by Keep Dreaming Productions , Merle Hay Mall skate shop The Dark Slide is hosting an all-ages Halloween spooktacular featuring central Iowa horror punk band DeaD Don’t Die as well as Motel Pheromones and Brittany Sword .

Freak Out: Where Real Halloween Noise Lives

Lefty’s Live Music, Des Moines — 9 p.m.

Don your best rave costume for a Halloween night of EDM at Lefty’s Live Music ! The lineup includes five underground DJs: Chief Kaya , NDO, Chillim, Blacksmoke and RAW Moondoggin.

Night Stories w/ Traffic Death and DJ Richie Daggers

xBk Live, Des Moines — 8 p.m.

Trust me, you’ll be hearing some horrific noise coming out of xBk Halloween night — in a good way.

Des Moines veteran musicians Greg Wheeler and Phil Young are performing in their project Night Stories with local openers Traffic Death and DJ Richie Daggers .

The 3rd Annual Halloween Hooley on the Hill

755 20th St, Des Moines — 9 p.m.

There’s no Halloween party like a house party! Iowa Irish (Iowish?) band The Crowfoot Rakes are playing their third annual Halloween show.

It’s BYOB and BYOC (bring your own costume)!

Winifred & The Undeads

Amana Performing Arts Center, Amana — 6 - 9 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event in the Amana Colonies will feature face painting, a costume contest and fun Halloween covers.

Cover Me Badd

Whiskey Roadhouse, Council Bluffs — 9 p.m.

Omaha’s Cover Me Badd will keep the ghoulish party going all night long with covers at the Whiskey Roadhouse in Council Bluffs!

Trick-or-treat night on Studio One!

Your favorite Studio One station

Tune in to Studio One Halloween night for a nonstop Halloween playlist! Listen between 7 and 10 p.m. to catch your favorite and new-to-you spooky Halloween tunes.

Saturday, Nov. 1

Orchestra Iowa Presents: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Paramount Theatre, Cedar Rapids — 7:30 p.m.

Orchestra Iowa will be playing the soundtrack to Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas live while the film is screened behind them! It’ll be an immersive musical experience to bridge the gap between spooky season and the end-of-the-year holidays.

Kidsymphony: A John Williams Halloween

Bridge View Center Theater, Ottumwa — 11 a.m.

It’s music during the daylight for families! Take your costumes out for another spin as you enjoy the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra ’s renditions of movie music by the legendary John Williams.