Wet Leg: ‘Moisturizer’ review – level up

Wet Leg doesn’t take itself too seriously. This is an aspect that works in the band's favor, with many a tongue in cheek lyric and songs with names like "Pokméon” and “mangetout.” This level of silly fun is all part of the Wet Leg appeal.

Moisturizer, which released July 11, is the band's second album, and follows their highly successful 2022 self-titled debut. Wet Leg has seen some serious action since that release, including going viral with the songs “Wet Dream” and “Chaise Lounge” and opening for both Foo Fighters and Harry Styles. With that early success, the anticipation for this record has been high.

Does Wet Leg falter? No, they level up. Moisturizer is exactly what you would want from a Wet Leg album. Funny lyrics? Check. Ripping guitars? Yep. The record does what all good sophomore albums should do: take the existing sound we’ve come to enjoy and build upon it.

Tracks like “catch these fists” (which is a favorite here at Studio One) and “CPR” are worthy headbanging rockers. Frankly, these tunes are some of the stronger rock songs released this year by any band. “CPR," with its driving bass line, hand claps and ghost emulation sounds is air guitar-inducing. Both these tracks are logical next steps in the evolution of Wet Leg and are sure to please fans.

Press

The record doesn’t shy away from genuine feeling either. “mangetout,” with all its references to magic beans, also has a lot to say about relationships and “getting lost forever.” It's a thought provoking track and one of my personal favorites off the record. Did I have to look up the word mangetout? Maybe...

Second to last on the album is “11:21,” another song filled to the brim with feeling. This is Wet Leg at its most beautiful. The synths are lush, the vibe is melancholic and Teasdale's vocal performance is the strongest on the whole record. Watch the band perform it live in their recent Tiny Desk concert — it also happens to be their first public performance of the song.

With 2025 just over half done, we should be feeling pretty happy with what we've already received from our favorite musicians and bands. With Wet Leg's drop of Moisturizer, the offerings are even richer, and we have yet another strong contender for best record of the year.