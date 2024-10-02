'My Method Actor' The latest from Nilüfer Yanya provides a highlight of the year.

Are musicians method actors? Is their life just one performance after another, where they totally embody the character, regardless of if they’re on stage or if they’re being covered by the media? Where does the separation occur? Is each song a personal experience, or a hypothetical character crafted for the song’s purpose? Is it equal across women and men? These questions (which plague some of the current hottest musicians — think Chappell Roan) and more came to mind while I was listening to the latest Nilüfer Yanya album, My Method Actor.

First off, this is a strong record. Everything from Yanya’s vocal delivery to the production to the delicate way she plays the guitar is fresh, and makes for memorable listening. The record for me recalled films directed by Sophia Coppola. I kept feeling like I was in a scene in Lost in Translation or The Virgin Suicides. I would not be surprised if Yanya’s songs end up in a future release by the director.

The vocals on tracks like “Call It Love” and “Binding” are reminiscent of Sade, but blossom to be uniquely Yanya. And Yanya is utterly unique - her voice is beautiful, haunting and exceedingly rare to hear in a world dominated by pop sameness.

Her guitar playing is noteworthy as well. There’re no flashy solos, but it’s the nuance of the way Yanya plays that drew my attention. She uses the instrument to significant effect, as it assists her vocal and gives each song on the record a distinct vibe, which is honestly hard to describe. This is a perfect record to listen to alone in your bedroom or on a night drive, and if you’ve ever been wronged by someone, you’ll be able to relate to the lyrics as well.

“Just a Western” is one of the more up-tempo moments on the album. A driving electronic beat accompanied by haunting guitar drones and lyrics telling the story of a “fool in love” advises us to “shut up and listen.” It presents the song as a cautionary tale. “I won’t call in a favor or do it for free anymore / there’s no way in and no way out” – Is Yanya telling us that being in love isn’t so great?

“Wingspan” is the album closer and a melancholy track about lost love. This late-album sleeper was one of my favorites on the record. The guitar with the slight vibrato, the vocal howls in the background and the lack of drums along with the line: “you don’t get to be devoted / now you’re dead to me.” It's a lyrically heavy song, but compellingly beautiful. It’s a perfect choice to end this record.

This album takes everything that Yanya’s last record PAINLESS achieved so well and amplifies it. Big questions are brought up about love, art, relationships and staying true to yourself. Did it answer them all? Not necessarily. But these days, it's impressive that an album even bothers attempting. If Yanya finds herself being a “method actor” she’s nailing the role.

Must Listen – “Just A Western” “Like I Say (I Run Away)” “Method Actor” “Call It Love”