JD McPherson's 'Nite Owls' is a genre-bending whirlwind of a good time

I’ve never surfed. I’ve never ridden a motorcycle. I’ve never slicked my hair back and felt like I was in Grease hanging out with John Travolta.

But Nite Owls, the new record by JD McPherson and his fifth overall, made me think I could do all of the above. The guitars are reverberated to the max and reminiscent of “Wipeout” and the works of Dick Dale. The drums often fall into a classic surf rock sound as well. And as soon as I was enjoying my surf journey with tracks like “I Can’t Go Anywhere With You” and “Just Like Summer” I jumped on the back of a Harley Davidson for the title track, “Nite Owls.”

The juxtaposition of sounds here works for the record. There is some seriously eclectic songwriting going on in this 32-minute album. The best part is how you go on these different journeys track-by-track, but you never go too far out of the pocket of the overall sound of the record. So, getting on a motorcycle after a surfboard seems logical.

“Shining Like Gold” is a mid-album song that plays like going to the prom in the 1950s. A lot of this is in part due to the guitar sound and the drumbeat, which is very “doo wop.” You don’t encounter this much anymore in mainstream rock - so it felt fresh and fun to me.

If you’re looking for the ultimate surf rock track on the album, look no further than the instrumental “The Phantom Lover of New Rochelle.” This song would be right at place on a Santo & Johnny record or early Beach Boys albums. Once again, I thought of John Travolta - this time dancing at the diner in Pulp Fiction with Uma Thurman. This track would play perfectly during that scene.

McPherson’s vocal timbre is occasionally reminiscent of the late great Mark Bolan of T. Rex fame. Listen to “Sunshine Getaway,” which has been in heavy rotation on Studio One, and you’ll hear what I’m talking about. “Sunshine Getaway” is a standout track. The first ten seconds come off very surf/blues (which makes for a great hook), then when the vocals kick you really feel that fun T. Rex glam rock vibe. That’s not an easy thing to pull off - and especially pull off well - and McPherson does.

By the time the album closer, “That’s What A Love Song Does To You,” arrives, you’ve entered classic ballad territory (think a less rousing “Homeward Bound” by Simon and Garfunkel). This song differentiates from the overall sound of this record, but it works. To prove this point, immediately start the album over and relisten to “Sunshine Getaway.”

I asked myself throughout “Is this the same band??” It is, and that much musical diversity on one record is a cool feat to pull off. Kudos to the group for mixing up sounds and vibes so well and for making me feel like surfing - or what I imagine surfing feels like anyway. McPherson’s previous records have followed this eclectic genre-bending formula as well, but Nite Owls’comes off the most cohesive so far.

Must listen – “Sunshine Getaway” - “Shining Like Gold” – “That’s What A Love Song Does to You”