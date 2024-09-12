© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Bryon’s bar and music venue finds a new home at the Pomeroy community center

Iowa Public Radio | By Sheila Brummer
Published September 12, 2024 at 2:29 PM CDT
The outside of Byron's Bar has a sign with its name and dancing bears.
Kendall Crawford
/
Iowa Public Radio
This week, the city of Pomeroy, located about 35 miles northwest of Fort Dodge, sold Byron Stuart the local community center for $100,000. Bryon, the owner of the bar, has already hosted five shows at the center.

Music will continue at a legendary dive bar in northwest Iowa that hosts everything from Iowa entertainers to national acts.

Byron’s bar on Main St. in Pomeroy closed at the end of July due to structural issues. In January, owner Byron Stuart found out the city planned to tear down the building, which was built in the 1890s. Stuart, who has owned the bar for 28 years, worried that put the future of his business at risk.

"Well, it was a dark day on Jan. 2 when they got the letter saying I had to shut down," Stuart recalled.

He originally planned to build a new venue, but in the meantime started hosting shows at the local community center.

This week, Stuart said the city sold the community center to him for $100,000.

“The crowds have been better because it's been a bigger place, and it sounds really good there," Stuart said. "So, I'm excited. I've got music lined up every Sunday to the end of the year.”

Byron Stuart stands in front of a microphone with tie dye colored overalls and a big smile.
Kendall Crawford
/
Iowa Public Radio
Byron Stuart, owner of the bar in Pomeroy.

Stuart says the community has shown a lot of support for his bar, even donating to a GoFundMe, which helped pay for the new location.

“I just want to thank all my supporters. The love that has been sent towards me is overwhelming and greatly appreciated," he said. "Live music only happens once — you have to be there.”
Sheila Brummer
Sheila Brummer joined the staff of Iowa Public Radio as Western Iowa Reporter in August of 2023. She knows the area well, after growing up on a farm in Crawford County, graduating from Morningside University in Sioux City and working in local media.
