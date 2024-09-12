Bryon’s bar and music venue finds a new home at the Pomeroy community center

Music will continue at a legendary dive bar in northwest Iowa that hosts everything from Iowa entertainers to national acts.

Byron’s bar on Main St. in Pomeroy closed at the end of July due to structural issues. In January, owner Byron Stuart found out the city planned to tear down the building, which was built in the 1890s. Stuart, who has owned the bar for 28 years, worried that put the future of his business at risk.

"Well, it was a dark day on Jan. 2 when they got the letter saying I had to shut down," Stuart recalled.

He originally planned to build a new venue, but in the meantime started hosting shows at the local community center.

This week, Stuart said the city sold the community center to him for $100,000.

“The crowds have been better because it's been a bigger place, and it sounds really good there," Stuart said. "So, I'm excited. I've got music lined up every Sunday to the end of the year.”

Kendall Crawford / Iowa Public Radio Byron Stuart, owner of the bar in Pomeroy.

Stuart says the community has shown a lot of support for his bar, even donating to a GoFundMe, which helped pay for the new location.

“I just want to thank all my supporters. The love that has been sent towards me is overwhelming and greatly appreciated," he said. "Live music only happens once — you have to be there.”