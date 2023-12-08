Studio One's Holiday Concert Guide

Looking for fun holiday or New Year's Eve plans? There are so many outstanding shows happening locally. Here's a list.



Holiday shows in December

Irish Christmas in America

Friday, Dec. 8 at the Temple Theater

The hugely popular holiday show Irish Christmas in America brings a fascinating performance of music, song, dance and stories of seasonal Irish traditions.

Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, the show features top Irish music, song and dance in an engaging performance rich in humor and boundless energy.

Steb's Holiday Party and Potluck

Sunday, Dec. 10 at Octopus

Join Dave Deibler and co. for the annual Stebs Holiday party and potluck. Music provided by Free Range Medicine. All are welcome. Bring a dish!

Preservation Hall Jazz Band: A Creole Christmas

Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the Englert Theatre

Join as the band performs New Orleans classics as well as some of our best-loved holiday selections with a twist!

Why It Gotta Be White Christmas?

Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Wooly's

A holiday show featuring Latrice Royale, who has been named Top 10 "Most Powerful Drag Queens in America” with appearances on Ru Paul Drag Race Season 4 + Drag Race All Stars Season 1 & 4, DragU, Holi-slay Spectacular. She was crowned “Miss Congeniality” on Drag Race Season 4.

Bob Door's Blues 2 Blues Jam

Thursday, Dec. 14 at Octopus

Join Bob Dorr, an Iowa Blues Music Hall of Famer, on drums with another Iowa Blues Music Hall of famer on guitar for a free, monthly blues jam!

14th Annual Home For The Holidays at Noce

Friday, Dec. 15 at Noce

Vocalist Max Wellman brings back his wildly popular Home for the Holidays show to Noce, featuring the great work of music director & trumpeter Dave Rezek.

Winterland: A Grateful Dead Holiday Show

Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Englert Theatre

Specializing in the Grateful Dead’s catalog and sound from 1969 through the late 1970s, Winterland pulls you back in time to a place where the Dead’s rhythm and blues, folk and country roots. This is an annual tradition in Iowa City and always a fun show!

The Holiday Special: A Finesse Pajama Party

Sunday, Dec. 17 at xBk

Do not feel the need to dress to impress! This show is for hanging with your homies in pajamas and having a cocktail. Join Des Moines soul band The Finesse alongside holiday rock and roll from Ducharme-Jones and original piano tunes by Lani.

Meet Me Under The Mistletoe with Lauren Vilmain

Monday, Dec. 18 at Noce

This is a holiday show for people who love powerhouse vocals. We've seen Lauren Vilmain alongside Heath Alan and a few others this year, and this will be an outstanding concert.

A Nella Thomas Christmas

Friday, Dec. 22 at xBk

An annual tradition with family friendly music and a visit from Santa! Join Nella Thomas and friends for favorite holiday cover songs with a few originals thrown in the mix.

For New Year's Eve

Salt Fox, Jim Swim and Everyday Astronaut

Sunday, Dec. 31 at Octopus

An indie electronic NYE party sure to bring the best vibes. Salt Fox headlined our Friday 80/35 stage this summer, and it was a party. This will be a great hang. Get there early if you want a seat; the venue is quaint.

Diplomats of Solid Sound w/ James Tutson and the Rollback

Sunday, Dec. 31 at Wildwood

Two of our favorite Iowa acts on one bill in a location that serves BBQ?! Yes, please. This will be a NYE show full of really fantastic original music from Iowa.

New Year's Eve Pops: Cirque de la Symphonie

Sunday, Dec. 31 at the Des Moines Civic Center

If you're looking for a fun, seated holiday show where you will for sure be home and in bed by midnight to celebrate the new year, consider the Des Moines Symphony's New Year's Eve pops concert. The mix of circus performance and symphony music is really lovely pairing. This is always a central Iowa holiday favorite.

Blues and Brews New Year's Eve with Stutterin Jimmy and the Goosebumps and the Other Brothers

Sunday, Dec. 31 at xBk

A New Year's Eve party raising money for a good cause over the blues. xBk is our home away from home in Des Moines, so this is one we'll of course recommend. Since this will be a blues show, it's aimed at an older audience. Don't be surprised if you end up partying with your grandparent's friends! They're a hoot!

New Year's Eve Dueling Pianos and The Sheet

Sunday, Dec. 31 at Wooly's

Who doesn't love requests for dueling piano covers? Another holiday favorite happening in the East Village.

