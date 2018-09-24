Featured Release This Week From Blood Orange + Tracks Top 30 Playlist

Negro Swan is the fourth album producer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and vocalist Devonte Hynes has released as Blood Orange. Raised in England, Hynes started out as a teenager in the UK punk band Test Icicles. Later in his career he put out two albums as Lightspeed Champion. Hynes explains the latest Blood Orange recored as "an honest look at the corners of black existence...a reach back into childhood and modern traumas, and the things we do to get through it all. The underlying thread through each piece on the album is the idea of HOPE, and the lights we can try to turn on within ourselves with a hopefully positive outcome of helping others out of their darkness."

Here are the Top 30 new albums played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending Sept. 23, 2018:

1 Rubblebucket- Sun Machine

2 Paul McCartney- Egypt Station

3 Blood Orange- Negro Swan

4 Death Cab For Cutie- Thank You For Today

5 Iron & Wine- Weed Garden (EP)

6 Low- Double Negative

7 Mitski- Be The Cowboy

8 Wild Nothing- Indigo

9 Spiritualized- And Nothing Hurt

10 We Were Promised Jetpacks- The More I Sleep The Less I Dream

11 Salim Nourallah- Somewhere South Of Sane

12 DeVotchKa- This Night Falls Forever

13 Mass Gothic- I've Tortured You Long Enough

14 The Smithereens- Covers

15 Cowboy Junkies- All That Reckoning

16 Kevin Gordon- Tilt And Shine

17 Slothrust- The Pact

18 Gold Star- Uppers And Downers

19 Future Generations- Landscape

20 Carl Broemel- Wished Out

21 Oh Sees- Smote Reverser

22 White Denim- Performance

23 Dirty Projectors- Lamp Lit Prose

24 Lucero- Among The Ghosts

25 The Beths- Future Me Hates Me

26 Eric Bachmann- No Recover

27 Murder By Death- The Other Shore

28 Let's Eat Grandma- I'm All Ears

29 Neko Case- Hell-On

30 Shemekia Copeland- America's Child