Featured Release This Week From Blood Orange + Tracks Top 30 Playlist

By 14 minutes ago

Negro Swan is the fourth album producer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and vocalist Devonte Hynes has released as Blood Orange.  Raised in England, Hynes started out as a teenager in the UK punk band Test Icicles.  Later in his career he put out two albums as Lightspeed Champion.  Hynes explains the latest Blood Orange recored as "an honest look at the corners of black existence...a reach back into childhood and modern traumas, and the things we do to get through it all.  The underlying thread through each piece on the album is the idea of HOPE, and the lights we can try to turn on within ourselves with a hopefully positive outcome of helping others out of their darkness." 

Here are the Top 30 new albums played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending Sept. 23, 2018:

1    Rubblebucket- Sun Machine

2    Paul McCartney- Egypt Station

3    Blood Orange- Negro Swan

4    Death Cab For Cutie- Thank You For Today

5    Iron & Wine- Weed Garden (EP)

6    Low- Double Negative

7    Mitski- Be The Cowboy

8    Wild Nothing- Indigo

9    Spiritualized- And Nothing Hurt

10   We Were Promised Jetpacks- The More I Sleep The Less I Dream

11   Salim Nourallah- Somewhere South Of Sane

12   DeVotchKa- This Night Falls Forever

13   Mass Gothic- I've Tortured You Long Enough

14   The Smithereens- Covers

15   Cowboy Junkies- All That Reckoning

16   Kevin Gordon- Tilt And Shine

17   Slothrust- The Pact

18   Gold Star- Uppers And Downers

19   Future Generations- Landscape

20   Carl Broemel- Wished Out

21   Oh Sees- Smote Reverser

22   White Denim- Performance

23   Dirty Projectors- Lamp Lit Prose

24   Lucero- Among The Ghosts

25   The Beths- Future Me Hates Me

26   Eric Bachmann- No Recover

27   Murder By Death- The Other Shore

28   Let's Eat Grandma- I'm All Ears

29   Neko Case- Hell-On

30   Shemekia Copeland- America's Child

Tags: 
Featured Release