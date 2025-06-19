Chroma 63 Festival: a success all around

The first ever Chroma 63 Festival took place Saturday, June 14, at the Waterloo Center for the Arts and Riverloop Amphitheatre. The festival was announced in April with the stated purpose of “amplifying creatives across the region, providing a necessary space for art, music and expression to survive without a mute,” according to their website .

Having spent all day at the festival (although I lamed out on the afterparty), I can confirm that Chroma 63 achieved its goals. I can also say that there are plenty of folks in Waterloo who are interested in our community’s creative offerings.

Many (if not most) of the bands who played at the Riverloop Amphitheatre were hard rock or heavy metal, which are well out of Studio One’s format, and, frankly, my personal musical taste. But credit where credit is due: those bands had their fans show up. Jim Jones and Guilty Of Treason , both from Waterloo, were the heaviest bands of the day, and also had the biggest crowds. It shouldn’t be too surprising that the home state of Slipknot has a solid heavy metal scene, and although it’s not personally my cup of tea, we have to acknowledge these bands who are out here working hard and the folks who come out to support them.

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio Illegal Smile lead singer Cale Stukenberg led the band through a hot, early afternoon performance.

Illegal Smile made the trip from Des Moines to play Chroma 63, and they also played the afterparty later in the evening. Frontman Cale Stukenberg shared that Illegal Smile will be celebrating 19 years together as a band in the fall, which is a remarkable achievement. Maybe they can come back next year for their 20th? Let’s hope!

Somewhat closer to home, the Marshalltown band Apollo's Death got the day started with their first EVER live performance, so hats off to them and wishing them many more. They were followed by The Value Of Human Life , which is making a name for itself here in the Cedar Valley. The band's played several shows at Octopus and have one release under its belt. They also played songs from a new release that will hopefully be here soon.

1 of 11 — Scenes from Waterloo's Chroma63 Chroma 63 kicked off with an outstanding bill that ranged from rock, hardcore and metal to chill-hop and punk: including Apollo's Death, The Value of Human Life, Illegal Smile, Jim Swim, Jim Jones, Lipstick Homicide, Guilty Of Treason, Greg Wheeler & The Poly Mall Cops and headliners Radkey. There was also a second stage that featured local rappers Catrino and Seven Scott. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio

Unlike hard rock and metal, punk rock is very in Studio One’s wheelhouse, and we had some of Iowa’s best at Chroma 63. Lipstick Homicide (Iowa City) and Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops (Des Moines) both made the trip and rocked everyone’s faces off, proving the crowd wasn’t worn out from all the moshing. Also coming from Iowa City: my good friend Jim Swim , who brought some laid-back sounds that were a welcome early afternoon breather. Like The Value Of Human Life, Jim Swim has played at Octopus a few times, and he’s also played at the Lost Woods Festival both times . He’s no stranger to the area, and he mentioned a couple of times how much he enjoys coming to the Cedar Valley.

To cap off their first year, Chroma 63 landed themselves a pretty big headliner: the Missouri band Radkey , who have toured with Jack White and were featured in Dave Grohl’s documentary . As had been pointed out throughout the day, they’re a band with opportunities, and they decided to come to Waterloo. That’s pretty cool.

This was a recurring theme throughout the day with everyone I spoke to. Shows like this generally don’t happen in Waterloo. I’ve lived here for over 20 years, and this isn’t the first place anyone thinks of when it comes to alternative music and underground art. But nothing changes quickly, and Chroma 63 showed that there is a scene here, and that there are people who care and are willing to support it.

1 of 11 — Scenes from Waterloo's Chroma63 Local skater Dan Rosenhamer won the CedarLoo Skateboard Association's best trick contest. The 20-minute free skate session, complete with a judge and a megaphone, was full of flips and falls. Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio

Also, there was skateboarding, which I’m much less qualified to talk about. But it was fun to watch. Maybe next year we’ll have figured out how to cover that part of the festival…