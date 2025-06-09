Celebrate Pride Month with these 10 queer anthems

“I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross

Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards of Chic were inspired to write “I’m Coming Out” for Diana Ross after they saw a group of drag queens dressed as Ross at the Gilded Grape club in New York. This glittering disco track has been embraced by the queer community for decades now, with its empowering lyrics urging listeners to live their truth.

“Silk Chiffon (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)” by MUNA

LA indie pop band MUNA released their sapphic anthem “Silk Chiffon” shortly after signing to Phoebe Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory in 2022. This sunny song, which also features Bridgers on the second verse, celebrates the joy of WLW love through its optimistic and catchy pop sound.

“Lola” by The Kinks

The Kinks were years ahead of the curve when they released their trans-positive banger “Lola” in 1970. While its main character is initially confused by Lola’s gender-bending presentation, he expresses his strong attraction to her all the same. “Lola” is frequently included in “greatest songs of all time” lists!

“Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan

Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio

Queer music has been part of the mainstream for quite some time, but the unprecedented success of last year’s “Good Luck, Babe!” by proud lesbian Chappell Roan propelled the complexity of sapphic relationships into the spotlight. “Good Luck, Babe!” questions compulsory heterosexuality with a fun dance beat.

“Androgynous” by The Replacements

Minneapolis band The Replacements has also been praised for being years ahead of their time for their 1984 track “Androgynous.” This song celebrates the love shared between two gender non-conforming people and the liberation androgyny provides in the modern age. The Replacements would be proud to hear how far nonbinary and gender non-conforming people have come 40 years later!

“girls” by girl in red

girl in red has released many songs that reference her lesbian identity, including the viral track “we fell in love in october,” but “girls” is a quintessential queer anthem because of its unapologetic declaration of her sexuality. “No, this is not a phase or a coming of age,” she asserts. “This will never change.”

“Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

Posthumously, Freddie Mercury is widely considered a queer icon. His unfortunate death gave a lot of visibility to the HIV/AIDS epidemic, which disproportionately affects the gay community. Multiple Queen songs allude to Mercury’s bisexuality and have been embraced by LGBTQ people, but “Don’t Stop Me Now” really references his attraction to multiple genders — and does so in a confident and cheerful manner! What better way to express your pride than proclaiming that nothing can stop you now?

“Supermodel (You Better Work)” by RuPaul

Long before RuPaul put drag performance in the international spotlight with RuPaul’s Drag Race, he released one of the most iconic gay anthems in 1992. The lyrics of “Supermodel (You Better Work)” still impact queer vernacular to this day, as drag and ballroom artists continue to “sashay, shantay” their way through life.

“Believe” by Cher

Cher’s impact on queer culture spans more than just her many drag impersonators. She has been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community over the years, and even hired drag queens for her 1979 Las Vegas residency. Her transgender son, Chaz Bono, is also openly gay. Cher is not just an ally — her music and fashion have influenced and resonated with queer audiences for decades. “Believe” is her biggest hit, and is a staple in gay spaces, largely because of its irresistible danceability.

“Born This Way” by Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s music and style have also had a significant role in shaping today’s queer community. Practically every LGBTQ person who paid attention to pop culture in the 2010s knows the lyrics to “Born This Way” by heart. It celebrates all genders, sexual orientations and ethnicities. “Don’t be a drag, just be a queen,” Gaga urges her listeners in the song. “Rejoice and love yourself today, ‘cause baby, you were born this way.”